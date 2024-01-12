Reviewing My 2023 Investment Results

Parradee Kietsirikul

Introduction

Compared to 2022 results where we had a negative CAGR, last year almost had to generate better results, and it did. Data is for just our Fidelity and Morgan Stanley accounts as Fidelity cannot understand the other accounts we hold, the biggest being my 401k.

Being very conservatively allocated between stocks and bonds, an overall return for just our Fidelity and Morgan Stanley accounts was about 13%, behind what a custom benchmark would have done by about 130bps.

After reviewing our current allocations and results, I will briefly cover my investment strategies and list major position changes that occurred in 2023.

Asset type allocation

There are two reasons the Short Term is at 33%:

I bought several CDs, some out to 2028, to lock in the rates available toward the end of 2023. The average yield is about 5.25%.

I run a Cash-Secured-Put strategy in my Roth IRA and that accounts for a good portion of that allocation.

Most of our International exposure is hedged, removing, or at least reducing the currency risk of investing outside our home country. I added the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) as part of that strategy. While I sold all my iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM) and several EM funds, I expanded my exposure to India via the Wasatch Emerging India Fund Investor Class (WAINX), believing any supply chain movement away from China will benefit what is now the world’s most populous country.

Since the accounts have different goals, these allocations vary widely between them. That data is shared later.

Sector allocation

This also explains why my equity returns were below what the S&P 500 Index did, low Technology allocation. Mid-year, to address some of that, I added the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW). Financials allocation is above the benchmark mainly due to my exposure to several BDCs, which I like for the income and only hold in our tax-sheltered accounts. We are also overweighted in REITs. Until COVID hit, REITs were matching the performance of the US equity market. With REITs having a .63 correlation factor, overweighting should reduce the overall volatility of our portfolio. As shown last quarter, even the hint of lower interest rates boosted REITs.

The lack of Government and Mortgage debt is misleading as we have some exposure via the mREITs we hold, which is another reason our Real Estate allocation is high.

Another reason is Fidelity, while including CDs, doesn't include individual bonds in this analysis. As we have a sizable bond ladder, that does alter the results.

Style allocation

Compared to the benchmark, both our Value and Smaller stock bent are revealed. While not recently, historically both groups have outperformed the total US stock market. Our overallocation to Small-Cap stocks, especially the non-growth ones, should play well in 2024 if rates decline and we avoid a recession.

Our low equity ratio allows for a more aggressive allocation with our fixed income holdings as our average credit rating sits right on the divide between investment and non-investment bonds. While I have switched some funds out of short duration funds, our average duration could cause our holdings to underperform the Agg benchmark if rates decline more than anticipated.

Performance review

Fidelity doesn't calculate returns for other accounts which is why the Morgan Stanley one is missing. Using the Fidelity asset allocation weights and the appropriate benchmark, our 13.6% 1-year result compares to the weighted benchmark return of 14.93%, about 1.3% above what we accomplished.

The next table shows current allocations and includes the 1-yr CAGR.

A quick glance shows I do a better job investing my wife's money than my own! The Fidelity Joint Taxable account is the one we pay bills from thus the higher-than-other cash component. To enhance the cash return, I employ a very conservative Cash-Secured-Put strategy, which adds about 300bps to what Fidelity pays for holding cash. That also explains the high cash in my Roth IRA. The high cash in my Traditional IRA reflects my use of CSPs to invest the cash I moved over from my Roth 401k, where the Stable Value Fund still yields under 2.5%. We opened the Morgan Stanley account (article link) in case my wife outlives me so she would have a live broker to handle it. The continued underperformance has me rethinking the value of that strategy.

Major investment strategies

While I mostly invest based on my age/net worth (article link), I use two dedicated strategies for income generation, covered next.

Fixed income ladder

This strategy is only used in our tax-advantaged accounts as our income is sufficient to cover our daily expenses. Here, I focus on baby bonds with maturity dates from 2024-2028. There are a few term preferred stocks held also. Last year, I added a HY Term ETF that terminates late in 2029; iShares iBonds 2029 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHI). While I haven’t reviewed this version, I have two others in the yearly series. To expand Issuer diversity, I added the FTAI Aviation Ltd. 8.25% RED PFD C (FTAIN) to the ladder.

In 2023, I benefited from the FOMC pushing up interest rates in that no holdings were Called, and additions were added at higher YTMs. Both are reasons I chose to extend my ladder by using the ETF versus exploring individual issues to add. This year will see several bonds maturing.

In the fall, I unloaded my Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. 9.5% NT 25 (CSSEN) but not until after it fell below $20. The issuer now sells for pennies! After a negative article on B. Riley Financial (RILY), I cut my exposure in half. Several new Issuers were added to the mix. A complete review of how this strategy worked will be done in a future article.

Cash Secured Puts

As some readers have commented, possibly an odd strategy for a self-declared conservative investor, but proper usage meets that definition. By using deep (10%) OTM strikes, I made over 10% in my Roth IRA which is dedicated to the CSP strategy, and 80% in cash; higher rates on the underlying cash definitely aid that CAGR. In 2023, I adjusted the strategy somewhat by rolling more ITM Puts before being assigned and writing tighter strikes on those that got assigned. When I decided to start shifting my 401k account to my Traditional IRA, I decided to use strikes near ITM strikes for the ETFs I wanted that account to own. So far, this is working well as additions have occurred at prices better than when the cash was moved.

I also use very deep (15%) OTM strikes to enhance the return on the cash held in the bill-writing joint taxable account. Positive results here allow us to use up more of the losses incurring in our three taxable accounts. Here, the target is to add 3% over what the funds earn themselves.

One can find my 3Q report on this here.

Shifting funds out of my 401k

One of my first Seeking Alpha articles explained why my 401k account was the linchpin of my retirement strategy (article link). A big reason was related to my conservative investing-for-retirement strategy as over 60% was invested in its Stable Value Fund. That was a good idea when it was yielding more than CDs but that ended once CD rates responded to FOMC moves. Moving and placing those funds in 3-4 year CDs picked up over 300bps.

As of the start of 2024, I moved the last of my Roth 401k into my CSP-writing Roth IRA. The prior shift and this one have forced three changes in that account. First, my average ticker exposure had to increase 2X to 4X as I use the same tickers regularly. Second, I added a few tickers to help out the first point and found some still with possible CAGRs over 7%. Some of the new tickers include Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) and Tenet Healthcare (THC). Third, I might hold income-generating assets in the account versus being 100% in the CSP strategy.

With the transfers made this month, my 401k is down to under 20% of my net worth. Shifting the funds to Fidelity means their summary reports recognize more of what we own. What is left is split 45% stocks (equally divided across all US Caps and small INTL exposure, 5% REITs, 5% bonds, and down to 45% in the SVF. Just shifting SVF assets into CDs picks up 300bps of those funds.

Core versus Alpha funds

Except for stocks acquired by option assignment or held in our Morgan Stanley account, the rest of our equity exposure comprises Core or Alpha funds. I classify Core funds as ones that use a broad-based index to set their allocation. Alpha funds are either actively managed or factor-based, such as a Value or Momentum fund. Instead of going into detail again, here are links to my recent in-depth analysis which lists every fund.

Security lending

In the fall, I added security lending strategy to all our Fidelity accounts; other accounts weren’t eligible. Any lent position is so marked and each action is back by 100+% in collateral. So far, the income generated is low and there is some risk. I know, for someone who says their conservative, that mainly applies to having a low equity ratio compared to where professionals say we should be.

Portfolio strategy

I included the following table to show how major asset classes have done since 1995. So well the big well known LCG stocks were the best performers, noticed that the other end of the size spectrum, Micro-Cap was only slightly behind, followed by Mid- and Small-Cap stocks. While all the fixed income classes had some of the lowest CAGRs, non-US stocks trailed some of those asset classes.

Data back to 1972 shows that within the US market, Value stocks of every market-cap size beat out the growth cousins, as did Micro-Cap stocks. The point being the measuring period matters as the past decade favored growth stocks.

As I am trying to do, adjusting the overall strategy into where each part works best based on the account type makes sense, whether that is asset allocation mixed differences or which accounts you want your income-producing assets. As I have, all of those variables have been adjusted as our ages and net worth increased. Luckily, there are enough stocks and funds to build whatever strategy almost any investor can imagine.

Final thoughts

Every investor sets their own goals and strategies to achieve them. Out is based on the ability to be conservative with our equity exposure as our monthly cash needs are exceeded by our income from my pension, two Social Security checks, and our taxable account income. Add in our ages and health status (current but instantly changeable), and the strategies I listed above that I execute for us both match our risk tolerance and currently perceived needs. Of course, as recent history shows, high inflation can happen very fast and only our SS checks have any type of COLA protection. The point there is one must be willing to adjust their goals if/when the rules of the game change, such as those that now apply to retirement account withdrawals.