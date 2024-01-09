Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dollar General: Not Bullish Yet As Near Term Likely To Be Weak

Jan. 09, 2024 10:32 PM ETDollar General Corporation (DG) Stock
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
790 Followers

Summary

  • Dollar General operates discount retail stores with a focus on consumables, serving the US population with over 19,000 stores.
  • DG is expected to face challenges in FY24, due to my expectation for a weak near-term performance caused by deflationary pressure, larger store presence, and increasing shrink headwinds.
  • I recommend a hold rating.

Weekend shopping time at Discount store Young 30S cheerful Asian woman with psuhing cart shopping with cart trolley grocery choosing buy products in supermarket Thailand

primeimages

Summary

I am recommending a hold rating for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), as I think the near-term performance is going to be weak given the deflationary pressure, higher mix of larger stores, and step-up in shrinking headwinds. That said, the positive turnaround

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
790 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.