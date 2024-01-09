4 Major Catalysts For TLT In January

JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) performed well in Q4, but the rally is stalling out in early January. A pause looks merited given the large move higher, but this is likely temporary as four major catalysts are due to ignite bond volatility this month. The direction of the next significant move likely hinges on these factors.

1. Inflation Readings

CPI is due to be released this Thursday and its importance cannot be overstated. As the economy is still strong and the labor market robust, the Fed's dovish pivot hinges almost entirely on inflation returning to its 2% target.

The headline figures are estimated to come in at 0.2% m/m and 3.2% y/y. This would be slightly higher than the previous release and would show slow progress inconsistent with the market's assumption the Fed will start aggressively cutting from March onwards, especially given the strength shown in last week's Jobs Report.

Assuming there are no large deviations away from the estimates, the effect on bonds is likely muted with a slight negative reaction as some of the Q4 rally is retraced due to decreasing odds of a March cut.

However, the bottom is almost certainly in for TLT - the $82.42 low was struck at the height of "higher for longer" narrative which is officially a thing of the past. This means dips are a buy.

TLT's reaction to a strong beat (down) or miss (up) should be fairly straightforward. The weekly chart below shows the 'V' reversal in Q3 and Q4 last year and some retrace levels. A 50% retrace of the Q4 rally would take TLT to potential support at the 2022 low of $91.85 and could be a good buying opportunity.

TLT weekly chart (Tradingview)

2. FOMC Meeting

The next FOMC meeting is scheduled for the 31st January. Rates will almost certainly be held steady, and the focus will be on signals for March or May. Quite possibly, this debate may already be settled if CPI comes in strong later this week. If it is weak, the Fed will likely leave the door open for either a hold or a cut. There will still be two Jobs Reports and two CPIs to come before the March meeting so they don't need to commit quite yet.

At the moment, Fed communication is on the hawkish side and they seem to be trying to walk back the December dovishness. On Monday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he sees rate cuts beginning in Q3 and 50bps of easing in 2024. That is a far cry from market expectations. It will be interesting to see if this message changes in the wake of CPI and before the blackout period starts on the 20th of January.

Assuming the Fed continues to push back against market expectations, it seems again that TLT is more likely to dip than continue directly higher.

3. Slowing QT

The Minutes from the FOMC December Minutes revealed a surprise reference to slowing Quantitative Tightening (QT).

...participants suggested that it would be appropriate for the Committee to begin to discuss the technical factors that would guide a decision to slow the pace of runoff well before such a decision was reached in order to provide appropriate advance notice to the public."

This was the first mention of doing this, and while it is clearly far from being announced or implemented, it does reflect another facet of the Fed's dovish shift, which should be positive for bonds and TLT.

So far, the market reaction has been fairly muted. TLT was up the day the Minutes were released but was straight back down the next day. This is partly because markets have already been speculating the Fed would slow QT due to the decline in the ON RRP.

ON RRP (FRED)

Slowing the pace of QT will be a positive for TLT as it will lower the supply of bonds. This will also be affected by the Treasuries Quarterly Refunding.

4. QRA

The Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement didn't use to be such a big deal. However, in 2023 it grew in importance as debt and interest expenses ballooned. As per Statista:

As of December 2023, the United States government has a monthly interest rate of 3.11 percent on its debt, continuing an upward trend in interest rates that began at the beginning of 2022. In March of 2023, U.S. debt reached 31.46 trillion U.S. dollars."

Markets are concerned the Treasury is issuing too much debt at too high yields, which could be unsustainable. US bonds are therefore seen as riskier. Furthermore, increased supply will also put upward pressure on yields.

The last QRAs issued by the Treasury came on October 31st and November 1st last year and were well received. The former showed the Treasury estimate for borrowing in Q4 was lowered from August's estimate of $852bn to $776bn. This was slightly offset by guidance on Q1 for $816bn, which is slightly higher than the market expected, but overall the news was positive.

Further positive news came on the second announcement as the maturity split of the borrowing was announced. This decreased the amount of 10Y and 30Y bonds to be issued in favour of short-term bills. This was particularly good news for the likes of TLT which holds long-term bonds.

Perhaps the most important aspect of the last QRA was the intent shown by the Treasury to address debt and to take the upward pressure off long-term yields. The next release on 31st January will be keenly watched.

Conclusions

January will bring four major catalysts for bonds and TLT. These will likely decide whether TLT can keep rallying or will dip again.

While I can't predict the outcome of these events, I do think any dip near $91 should be a good buying opportunity for the long term as TLT has very likely bottomed. QT should slow this year, and the QRA should show the Treasury is trying to address the debt problem.