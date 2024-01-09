Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

4 Major Catalysts For TLT In January

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
114 Followers

Summary

  • iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF rally is stalling out in January.
  • Four major catalysts will decide the direction.
  • A dip would provide a good buying opportunity as TLT has likely bottomed and QT is expected to slow.

Lit match next to a row of unlit matches

JamesBrey/E+ via Getty Images

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) performed well in Q4, but the rally is stalling out in early January. A pause looks merited given the large move higher, but this is likely temporary as four major

This article was written by

MacroGirl profile picture
MacroGirl
114 Followers
After graduating in Economics from Manchester University, I have traded stocks and currencies for nearly ten years with my partner and fellow SA contributor Andrew McElroy. My approach is long-term and I focus on investing our savings in ETFs and CEFs during deep market corrections. I also invest in real estate and am a freelance writer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Xander21 profile picture
Xander21
Yesterday, 11:19 PM
Comments (68)
Long TLT!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TLT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.