My Dividend Stock Portfolio: New December Dividend Record - 98 Holdings With 18 Buys

Stefan Redlich
Summary

  • The S&P500 delivered a strong year-end rally, gaining 4.5% in December and 26.3% for the year.
  • Interest rates were kept steady in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% with the market expecting up to 6 decreases in 2024.
  • Net investments of around $1,500 in December, primarily targeting the financial sector and high-yielding BDCs.
  • Dividend income hit a December record of $935, up 35% annually and flat sequentially, with the goal of adding at least $100 in forward dividend income every month hit again.
  • Gifted Working Time 2023: Around 315 hours, or 39.3 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2023 already, which is basically equivalent to eight full-time working weeks funded with dividends or more than 2 extra monthly salaries.

Business person draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

The Year-end Rally was in full swing in December with the broad S&P500 (SPY) climbing a whopping 4.5% and closing out this terrific year with a gain of 26.3% marking one of the best years in the past

I am working as a Business Analyst and Data Engineer in Germany and have started to build up a portfolio focused on Dividend Growth, both on the high and low-end yield spectrum. Primary focus is on Blue Chips with long-reaching dividend track records. I have been investing for 2 years and have been standing on the sidelines for way too long before. I love developing spreadsheets in Google and Excel to analyze financial performance and integrate these two sources with each other!Happy to connect on the various channels!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL STOCKS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

femur
Today, 8:53 AM
Enjoyed your article Stefan.
Keep up the good work
Lawyerup904
Today, 8:43 AM
This was an inspiring read !!! Love how you equate the dividend income to “weeks” away from the office !
Today, 8:46 AM
@Lawyerup904 Thanks. Happy you enjoyed the read :) I just hope inflation will stay down in 2024 and that we will also feel it because right now it still feels like prices are rising fast regardless of whatever the official inflation figures show.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

