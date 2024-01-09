Emerging Markets Diverge As A New Cycle Unfolds

Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
William Blair profile picture
William Blair
723 Followers

Summary

  • Emerging markets (EMs) have regained their footing in 2023, but the recovery from October 2022 lows has been anything but uniform across individual markets.
  • As a new EM cycle unfolds, we expect that the heterogeneous dynamics and secular themes that have driven performance in 2023 will continue to shape market behavior in 2024.
  • Among these trends are the divergent trajectories of China and India, surging demand for AI-related hardware, and the reshaping of global supply chains.

emerging market

tum3123

Emerging markets (EMs) have regained their footing in 2023, but the recovery from October 2022 lows has been anything but uniform across individual markets.

As a new EM cycle unfolds, we expect that the heterogeneous dynamics and secular themes

This article was written by

William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Comments (1)

b
blradcl
Yesterday, 10:57 PM
Comments (26)
Nice write up.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

