Organon & Co (OGN) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 09, 2024 10:55 PM ETOrganon & Co. (OGN) Stock
Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Call January 9, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kevin Ali - Chief Executive Officer

Matt Walsh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Schott - J.P. Morgan

Christopher Schott

Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at J.P. Morgan and it is my pleasure to be hosting this fireside chat with the Organon management today. From the company, we have CEO, Kevin Ali; as well as CFO, Matt Walsh. Kevin and Matt. Happy New Year. Thanks for joining us again today.

I thought, Kevin, maybe just to kick off, it would be interested in just maybe some bigger picture thoughts on the business heading into 2024 and then we'll dive into the specifics of the business from there.

Kevin Ali

Sure. Well, I think, Chris and thanks for the introduction and for hosting this. I think you saw an -- actually, just yesterday, we had an announcement that we made at JPM, a press release where we essentially did a few things. One is we reaffirmed our guidance for 2023. And also, we said that our cash position is probably going to be a little bit better on the high side in terms of our range for '23. And then we kind of gave a soft nuance guide for '24, where we talked about low single-digit growth on the revenue line as well as we're working towards stabilizing our EBITDA margin and maybe potentially even increasing -- basically, you see an increase in our EBITDA going forward.

So I think that's moving well and we actually made a business development announcement recently, just a couple of weeks ago with our deal with Lilly for Europe for their migraine assets and which is -- we're very excited about. And so as you go forward, we'll

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business.

