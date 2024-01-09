Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 09, 2024 11:25 PM ETCRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.95K Followers

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 9, 2024 5:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Dr. Sam Kulkarni - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Wong Hooi - JPMorgan

Wong Hooi

I think we'll get started now. Thanks everyone for joining of CRISPR Therapeutics Presentation at Day 2 of JPMorgan's Healthcare Conference. I'm Wong Hooi from JPMorgan's healthcare investment banking team, and it's my pleasure to be introducing you to Dr. Sam Kulkarni, CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics.

Please be reminded that there will be a Q&A session at the end of this presentation, and there'll be mics passed along. So please reserve your questions for the end. Thanks.

Dr. Sam Kulkarni

Thank you, Wong Hooi. We're delighted to be here today at this JPMorgan conference presenting our corporate overview and our 2024 priorities. Before I jump in, here are some forward-looking statements, which you can also find on our website.

It was 10 years ago that Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier and Dr. Jennifer Doudna did the seminal work to elucidate the platform CRISPR Cas9 that is proven to be revolutionary in the field of biomedicine, and we're proud to be here today to have translated that revolutionary platform into an approved medicine in this very short amount of time.

We're also very proud to have built a company with a diversified by portfolio with pillars in oncology, cardiovascular medicine, and diabetes with several data catalysts to come in 2024, which I'll talk about. Our ethos to continuously innovate on our platform and keep improving on next-gen editing and next-gen delivery to enable even more therapies in the future. And finally, we continue to run a very disciplined organization and disciplined operation with capital efficiency in mind, especially in this macro environment.

When I joined CRISPR in 2015, we had

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CRSP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRSP

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.