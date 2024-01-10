Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Due To New Issues, I Can No Longer Be Bullish On Spirit AeroSystems

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Spirit AeroSystems and Boeing face another major quality issue as an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX-9 lost its door.
  • The incident raises concerns about the safety of the Boeing 737 Max series and could impact global orders.
  • This setback disrupts Spirit AeroSystems' recovery efforts and presents challenges for the company's financial outlook.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Alaska Airlines Grounds Its Fleet Of 65 Boeing 737 Max 9"s, After Fuselage Section Blew Out In Flight

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images News

Introduction

It's time to discuss some very bad news, as Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is, once again, involved in a major quality issue involving a type of Boeing's (BA) 737 model, as an Alaska Airlines (

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.39K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.