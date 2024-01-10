Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Presents at J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 10, 2024 12:43 AM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.95K Followers

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference January 9, 2024 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Gilmore O'Neill - CEO

Baisong Mei - CMO

Erick Lucera - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Cheng - J.P. Morgan

Brian Cheng

Good afternoon. Thanks for joining us for another session at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Brian Cheng, I'm one of the Senior Biotech Analysts here at the firm. I'm joined by my associate, Sean Kim, who is also in the audience.

On stage, we have the team from Editas. I'll pass the mic to their CEO, Gilmore O'Neill, for a short presentation, followed by a live audience Q&A. [Operator Instructions]

Gilmore, the stage is yours.

Gilmore O'Neill

Thank you very much, Brian. Good afternoon everyone. It's great and we're very grateful to have you here as we tell you about Editas, what we have done in the past year, share an update on the data that we presented at ASH just recently for our lead clinical asset, and talk about our plans for the future into 2024.

Now, before going any further, you should know that I'm going to make forward-looking statements and the actual results may be materially different and so we encourage you to look at our Federal disclosures, so that you understand the risks have factors that could result in those altered material outcomes.

So, 2023 was a year in which we witnessed the transformation of programmable CRISPR genome editing from a technology into an approved human medicine. In addition, we actually saw the readout of multiple human proof-of-concepts from a number of different sponsors or companies, including Editas.

And Editas finds itself in a small field of CRISPR companies that are actively in the clinic. And our lead asset, reni-cel, an investigational gene editing medicine with a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EDIT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EDIT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.