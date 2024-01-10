MarsBars

The broad market rally may be disconcerting for value investors seeking to deploy fresh capital, as it may seem like everything is expensive. However, pockets of value remain out there so long as one is willing to do a bit of digging, and this includes high dividend plays that may appeal to income investors.

Such I find the case to be stocks in out-of-favor sectors such as Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW), which I last covered here with a ‘Strong Buy’ rating just about a year ago in December 2022. The stock hasn’t done well as its price has declined by 15% since then (but only a -6.9% total return when including dividends), underperforming the 23.6% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY).

However, savvy long-term investors know that the key to outsized returns is to not think of the market as being a popularity contest, but rather to buy quality companies that ideally pay a dividend when market sentiment is working against it. In this article, I revisit HIW and discuss why now may be an opportune time to pick up this name for high income and value, so let’s get started!

Why HIW?

Highwoods Properties is a self-managed Office REIT that’s been around for 30 years as a public company. Unlike coastal peers like SL Green (SLG), HIW follows a differentiated strategy of acquiring and leasing out office buildings in what it calls Best Business Districts across the U.S. Sunbelt where it derives 95% of its net operating income.

HIW’s property locations include Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Raleigh, Richmond, and Orlando, among others. These markets are attractive in that they have experienced 2x the employment growth and 2.5x the population growth compared to the U.S. average.

HIW carries a diverse set of tenants that operate in industries such as Finance, Legal, Insurance, Healthcare, and Technology, with these segments comprising just over half (52%) of HIW’s annualized revenue. HIW’s top tenants also have moat-worthy attributes due to their size or nature of work, with Bank of America (BAC), the US Federal Government, MetLife (MET), and PPG Industries (PPG) being among its top tenants, as shown below. It’s also worth noting that HIW’s Top 10 tenants comprise just 21% of total revenue.

Investor Presentation

It's no secret that HIW’s stock price has fallen by a material amount since 2022, as concerns around a full return to office been a headwind for the stock. As shown below, at the current price of $23.42, HIW trades well below its pre- and post-pandemic range of $40 to $50.

HIW Stock Price Performance (Seeking Alpha)

While the market has baked plenty of risk into the stock price, it’s worth noting that HIW’s operating fundamentals have held up much better than what one may imagine from just looking at the share price performance. While HIW’s current occupancy rate of 88.7% is at the low end its 10-year range, it hasn’t exactly fallen off a cliff. As shown below, HIW’s occupancy trend has fared far better than the national average as well as that of its peers in the same markets.

Investor Presentation

This is thanks in part to HIW’s relatively younger properties with more amenities compared to competing buildings. This has enabled HIW to increase its in-place cash rents by 5.1% YoY and grow its same property cash NOI by 2.0% YoY during the third quarter. At the same time, HIW has added value by completing 3 development projects during Q3 for $234 million. These properties could start adding to the top and bottom line in 2024, as one of the buildings is already 88% pre-leased (92% when including a letter of intent).

Looking forward to 2024 and beyond, HIW maintains a development pipeline worth $518 million encompassing 1.6 million square feet that could add value down the road. It also maintains a strong balance sheet to capitalize on opportunities should they appear, with $770 million in available liquidity comprised of cash on hand and undrawn capacity on its revolving credit facility.

Notably, HIW has BBB/Baa2 investment grade credit ratings from S&P and Moody’s. Its debt plus preferred stock represents at just 42% of gross assets, sitting below the 50% mark generally considered safe for REITs, and it has a net debt to EBITDAre ratio of 6.0x, sitting at the level at which ratings agencies generally consider to be safe. Importantly, HIW’s debt maturities are well laddered with no maturities until Q4 of 2025, as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Risks to the thesis include potential for a recession which can never be counted out. However, a better-than-expected December Jobs Report in which the economy added 216,000 jobs and a low 3.7% unemployment rate (better than 3.8% expected) may put minds at ease concerning a recession for now. Other risks include the obvious concern that office occupancy may continue to struggle for some time, as many employers are still trying to figure out the best way balance return-to-office with at-home flexibility.

Considering all the above, I believe investors are well-compensated by the stock which currently yields 8.5%. The dividend is also well-covered by a 53% payout ratio based on management’s guidance for $3.95 FFO/share for the full year 2023. Notably, HIW has paid a dividend that hasn’t been cut since 2003.

Lastly, I continue to see value in HIW at the current price of $23.42 with a forward P/FFO of 6.2, sitting at half its normal P/FFO of 12.4, as shown below. At this valuation, HIW is priced for a perpetual decline, which I don’t believe to be the case, considering HIW’s success in navigating previous downturns, including the Great Recession of 2008-2009. While analysts expect 1-3% annual decline in FFO/share between now and the end of next year, they expect for growth to resume at 6% annually thereafter as conditions normalize.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

HIW is a well-established and strategically managed Office REIT that has been publicly traded for 30 years. Its differentiated strategy of focusing on acquiring and leasing out office buildings in 'Best Business Districts' across the U.S. Sunbelt has proven to be relatively successful, with 95% of its net operating income derived from these locations.

The company's diverse set of tenants and its strong credit ratings provide stability, while its development pipeline and strong balance sheet offer growth potential. Despite near-term concerns about office occupancy, HIW's operating fundamentals have remained relatively resilient and the stock currently provides a high and well-covered dividend. While I continue to see long-term value in the stock and find the yield to be appealing, I believe a slower than expected return to meaningful growth warrants a downgrade from 'Strong Buy' to a 'Buy'.