Introduction

You are reading my 5th article on TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) - one of the world's largest transporters of refined oil products, operating in various vessel segments from Medium Range to Long Range 2 tankers. I first wrote about TORM in early April 2023, calling the stock a solid "Buy". I last published an article on the company in October 2023, reaffirming my 'Buy' rating again. Since then my call has aged well, especially when TORM's huge dividends are taken into account:

Today, one quarter after my last piece on TRMD stock, I'd like to update my coverage again as the tanker transportation market is changing quite dynamically and the company has managed to release its Q3 FY2023 results mid-November 2023.

TORM's Financials Support Its Dividend Payout Amount

As with any cyclical story, investors need to keep a close eye on recent financial data from companies like TRMD. When we supplement this data with the state of the environment (market conditions, supply/demand balance, etc.), we can also try to predict how sustainable a company's FCF and dividends will likely be in the foreseeable future.

In 9M 2023, TORM achieved historically high financial results, despite a temporary decline in freight rates during the summer. In Q3 2023, Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) per day was $33,010, a 26% decrease from the same period last year. Available earning days increased by 9%, resulting in a 23% decline in TCE earnings to $244.4 million, and EBITDA decreased by 32% to $178.2 million compared to Q3 2022.

Despite the challenging market conditions, TORM maintained quarterly dividend distribution, with a declared dividend of $1.46 per share for Q3 2023, representing a 99% payout ratio (up from 54.8% last year). So it seems pretty obvious to me that with a payout ratio of ~99%, the dividend amount cannot be maintained in the medium term.

However, I would not expect a serious dividend cut this year, as the fundamentals suggest that EBITDA inflows into the company should remain relatively stable in 2024. PIMCO's November 2023 research predicts a possible weakening of product tanker conditions in 2025 but points out that operators are likely to slow down their vessels if demand growth falls significantly short of their forecasts, resulting in lower-than-expected supply growth. PIMCO anticipates two years of solid income, particularly in the freight and time charter markets. The positive outlook reflects the belief that the tanker shipping industry can still deliver a solid financial performance in the short term despite potential headwinds.

BIMCO, author's notes

Here we need to explain why there is a possibility that the actual supply of vessels may be lower (in addition to the factor mentioned by PIMCO). It's all about TORM's niche. The order book to fleet ratio for product tankers is 11% with deliveries between 2023 and 2027, which means a fleet growth of around 3% on an annualized basis. Against this backdrop, the probability of recycling increases as an increasing share of the fleet reaches the natural recycling age (25 years):

Also I think it's good that TORM is trying to optimize its fleet in advance and rejuvenate its average age. In Q3 2023, TORM entered two 2-year Time Charter-Out contracts for LR2 vessels at a rate of $43,000 per day and sold one MR vessel, reducing the fleet to 86 vessels by the end of September. The company has continued strategic transactions, including the sale and acquisition of vessels, with plans to acquire additional MR and LR2 vessels by late 2023 and Q1 2024.

According to the management, the recent volatility in rates during Q3 2023 was attributed to temporary refinery maintenance and seasonally lower Russian clean petroleum product exports. The market strengthened towards the end of Q3, indicating a positive impact on earnings in the fourth quarter.

As the market for product tankers picks up again in 2024, TORM's balance sheet looks pretty good. Despite the optimization of the fleet, which entailed additional costs and borrowings, TORM managed to reduce its net LTV in the third quarter, pay out all free cash generated while keeping quite a lot of liquidity on the balance sheet (the cash-to-market cap ratio is 11.7%).

As of November 6, 2023, the company had covered 91% of the 2023 full-year earning days, providing a financial outlook for TCE earnings in the range of $1,075-1,125 million and EBITDA in the range of $825-875 million for FY2023, based on current market expectations.

Although the outlook acknowledges limited visibility on TCE rates yet to be fixed with customers, suggesting potential variations in realized market rates, I think TORM is well-positioned to keep benefiting from the current bull cycle in tankers.

But what about the company's valuation?

TORM's Valuation Is Still Attractive

I suggest looking at the valuation of the company taking into account the projected business growth. Based on next year's EV/EBITDA, TORM is now trading at 4.4x, i.e. the company is pricing in an increase in the multiple due to lower EBITDA next year. However, from the data analyzed above, I conclude that the actual EBITDA has a good chance to surprise everyone on the upside. This conclusion is in stark contrast to the priced-in decline in EBITDA for FY2025 of -13.5%. Given the likely stability of rates, I do not expect TORM's EBITDA to continue to fall as much as it is priced in today.

What about the dividend? Despite the forecasted decline in EBITDA, Mr. Market, represented by just 1 analyst, sees the dividend for FY2024 at $5.70 per share (17.26% yield, the data you see below is 1-2 days outdated), while there are no forecasts for FY2025.

If we assume that TRMD's EBITDA will fall by as much as 20-40% in FY2025, we will still receive a double-digit dividend yield with the current dividend policy. And this is against the backdrop of a likely easing of monetary policy by Powell as early as 2024, which should theoretically make such high-yielding instruments much more valuable to investors (read: expect higher valuation multiples for TRMD stock).

The Bottom Line

For sure, investing in TORM stock involves inherent risks, including the volatile nature of the shipping industry, operational challenges related to fuel prices and regulatory compliance, financial uncertainties linked to leverage and currency exposure, and market risks tied to global demand for oil products. Geopolitical events, competition, and evolving environmental regulations further contribute to the complex risk landscape. So prospective investors should carefully evaluate these factors and conduct thorough research before considering TRMD as an investment option.

However, I do not believe that TORM's financial position is materially at risk in 2024. Market conditions and a fairly strong balance sheet suggest the opposite. If the situation in the Red Sea does not clear up soon, TORM's tonne miles are likely to increase, which would be an additional confirmation of my words. At the same time, despite Wall Street’s relatively pessimistic forecasts for parts of 2024 and 2025, the estimated dividend payout should provide good returns for investors. The company's valuation, in turn, is not inconsistent with this in my opinion. I therefore rate the stock as a 'Buy' again this time.

Thank you for reading!