I have been on the hunt for value in the early days of 2024. One of my investment premises for the year is that a broad market rally will occur, and it will be led by several sectors that underperformed the market in 2023. I also think some profits from the 2023 bull market will be taken, and they will be allocated toward value in addition to capital flowing in from the sidelines trying to front-run a Fed pivot. Recently, I started a much larger position in Pfizer (PFE) outside of my Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Series on Seeking Alpha (can be read here), and I have been looking for other companies that look massively undervalued.

I have a very small position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) within the portfolio from my Dividend Harvesting Series, and now that shares seem to have formed a bottom I took a much closer look as they are checking off all of the boxes I am looking for. Just like PFE, I think BMY has sold off too much to the downside, as shares have declined -27.78% over the past year. BMY has gone on a large acquisition spree over the past several years to fortify its future pipeline of products, and I don't think Mr. Market is giving BMY the respect it deserves. Shares are trading at a 6.88 forward P/E, throwing off a 4.63% yield. I think BMY at these levels is an opportunity, and I plan on taking a much larger position after this article is published.

Shares of BMY look as if they have bottomed, and based on its valuation, the current price looks enticing

Over the past decade, there have been many success stories, but for BMY it's known as the lost decade as it hasn't participated in the rally. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) has appreciated by 156.42% over the past decade, while shares of BMY declined by -5.49%. Since topping out around $81.13 in December of 2022, shares of BMY have declined -36.79% to $51.28, leaving shareholders with nothing but the dividend to fall back on. When I look at the 10-year chart of BMY, every time shares fall into a downward trend, a floor has been established, and shares tend to rebound. I am not a huge fan of technical analysis as I am not a trader, but when I look at a 5-year chart, it looks as if BMY is either trying to form a bottom or that it has formed a bottom. Only time will tell, but based on its previous tendencies, BMY looks as if it's consolidating before a rebound.

Before looking at the valuation and where analysts see BMY's revenue and EPS going, I need to look through their financials. In the TTM, BMY has generated $44.94 billion in revenue and $34.6 billion in gross profit. On the bottom line, BMY generated $11.69 billion in FCF and $8.29 billion in net income. BMY is operating a highly profitable business with a gross profit margin of 77.01%, a profit margin of 18.44%, and a free cash flow (FCF) yield of 26.13%. As of their Q3 balance sheet, BMY had $7.69 billion in cash and short-term investments, and $32.19 billion in long-term debt. They are not a leveraged company, considering their net debt to EBITDA ratio is 1.71x ($31.31 billion net debt / $18.27 billion EBITDA). BMY has also repurchased 9.87% of its shares outstanding since the close of 2019. After going through the financials, I am not seeing anything that I would consider red flags.

I think the big reason why shares have sold off so much is the lack of growth. BMY's EPS is expected to basically tread water over the next two years while its revenue grows by less than $2 billion. The sell-off is an indication that the market has lost faith in BMY as growth is nonexistent, even though it's a highly profitable company.

BMY has effectively become a cash-generating machine with no future growth. Today, shares are trading at a 6.81 P/E and trade at 7.03x 2024 earnings and 6.84 2025 earnings. This is one of the cheapest valuations on a company's earnings I have seen. PFE, which is also down significantly, trades at 19.22x 2023 earnings and 10.5x 2025 earnings. When I look at BMY from an FCF perspective, I am paying 8.93x its FCF when purchasing shares today. If someone were to buy all of the shares outstanding, they could generate their entire investment back in less than 9 years. While the lack of growth is a problem, BMY is highly profitable, and growth can be fixed, and that's exactly what BMY is doing. They have been on an acquisition spree to refresh their future pipeline.

Bristol Myers is deploying capital to secure their future

BMY is going through a transition period where it's utilizing its cash flow from legacy brands to acquire companies and rebuild its growth portfolio. BMY has a current growth portfolio consisting of 11 major brands. BMY has 12 assets entering the registrational stage and 30 assets in early-stage clinical development. BMY has been building out its pipeline across oncology, hematology, cardiovascular, immunology, and neuroscience. BMY has 16 assets in Phase III, with another 19 in Phase II and 34 in Phase I trials. BMY believes that it can deliver more than $10 billion in revenue from a new product portfolio in 2026 and an additional $25 billion in non-risk adjusted sales from 9 new product portfolios in 2030.

BMY acquired RayzeBio for $4.1 billion, which is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Their lead program RYZ101 is in Phase III development for the treatment of gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and early-stage development for treatment of small-cell lung cancer. Also, in the first half of 2024, their acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, for which they paid $14 billion for, is expected to close. This addition strengthens BMY's neuroscience portfolio as KarXT targets Schizophrenia and Alzheimer's. BMY has acquired Mirati Therapeutics, which is a bolt-on asset in their oncology division, as Mirati has 10 assets in Phase I – III trials. In 2019 BMY also acquired Celgene, which allowed BMY to embed Opdivo and Yervoy in oncology and Eliquis in cardiovascular into their portfolio in addition to gaining a robust pipeline of over 80 assets.

My investment thesis could take a year or it could take years to unfold, and that's why their 4.63% yielding dividend is a nice kicker to the investment

While shares of BMY have been on the decline, management has continued utilizing its war chest and strong cash flow to acquire a brighter future. I don't see BMY fading away, and I believe they will continue to expand their portfolio and utilize their economies of scale to manufacture future growth. While I wait for that to unfold, its growing dividend will help me generate recurring income while expanding my position in BMY.

BMY has paid a dividend since the late 1980s and currently pays a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a 4.63% yield, and BMY has a payout ratio of 29.92%. BMY is back to growing the dividend as they have provided investors with annual dividend increases for the past 7 years with a 5-year average growth rate of 7.49%. By adding shares at these levels I can secure a yield on cost that exceeds 4.5% while I wait for things to turn around. I am looking at this as a long-term investment, and over time, I will be able to expand my position significantly by reinvesting all of the income BMY generates.

Risks for investing in BMY

BMY may not be done declining, and shares could still go down further. Despite trading at a low P/E and P/FCF level, Mr. Market doesn't believe in BMY's growth by acquisition story, which could make some of their remaining investors exit the position. BMY could also incur failed clinical trials, and some of their acquisitions may not deliver finalized products or the growth that was intended. BMY could also bring products to market that don't deliver on their promises and find themselves in the middle of unwanted litigation. There are many reasons to stay away, especially as shares have been left out of the rally for the past decade. Just because shares look like they represent value doesn't mean they do. I am willing to lock up capital for years in this idea, and if it doesn't work out, I am ok with that possibility as I am accepting the risks.

Conclusion

I have found several turnaround stories that I think will do well over the next several years, and BMY is at the top of the list. I am looking for value plays, and I found a value play that is going to pay me 4.63% to wait for my investment thesis to play out. I think management will continue to leverage its strong profitability as you build out a more robust pipeline through several smaller acquisitions over the next year or two. I am looking at BMY as buying a cash-generating machine even if the profitability doesn't grow much over the next several years. I think the market is undervaluing BMY at 7x forward earnings, and when the Fed pivots, BMY could catch a bid as capital comes flowing back into the market. I am looking to get ahead of the crowd, and even if I am early, I will buy in stages so I can dollar cost average my way into a long-term position.