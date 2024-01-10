Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPGP: Striking The Right Balance Between Growth, Value, And Quality

Jan. 10, 2024 3:35 AM ETInvesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)RWL, PALC, AVLV1 Comment
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SPGP is a growth-at-a-reasonable-price fund that aims to balance the growth and value factors. Uniquely, SPGP is also a high-quality fund due to two crucial screens.
  • The ETF has a $143 billion weighted-average market cap and only holds some mega-cap stocks with minimal weightings. Investors might like how diversified it is at the company level.
  • SPGP has excellent results since its Index changed in June 2019. However, all alpha is traced to the six-month period ending March 2021. Otherwise, results are mediocre.
  • Avoid chasing performance and focus on the fundamentals instead. While SPGP is unique, it has considerable exposure to Energy stocks (25%), and growth estimates for these stocks are unreliable.
  • If value is your outlook, consider the three better-diversified ETFs highlighted at the end of this article. They feature better value and growth scores, stronger diversification, and do not sacrifice quality.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the price is going down (or vice versa)

Fokusiert

Investment Thesis

I last covered the Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in June 2023, cautioning readers against an investment due to its high exposure to volatile Energy and Material stocks. Despite these risks, SPGP proved solid, gaining 9.49% and matching

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.46K Followers

The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering.

Hoya Capital Income Builder

The Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

c
cobalt01
Today, 3:57 AM
Comments (509)
Thanks for the info on these other etf’s to consider.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPGP ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPGP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPGP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.