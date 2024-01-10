Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tracking A 2024 Slowdown In Silicon Carbide For EVs With Eyes On ON Semiconductor And Wolfspeed

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The EV auto industry is facing headwinds not only in the U.S. but also in Germany as the German government decided to terminate a seven-year subsidy program.
  • Recently, we have seen the downward revisions made by three of the largest automobile companies, General Motors, Ford, and Volkswagen.
  • With a slowdown in EV sales, which comprise 61% of Silicon Carbide chip sales, I revised downward my SiC projections.
  • ON Semiconductor has already reported in its Q3 earnings call that it cut its 2023 SiC revenue guidance because a European tier-1 automotive OEM pushed out deliveries.
  • Wolfspeed has high exposure to General Motors, VW, and German EV suppliers, all of which will have headwinds in 2024.

Crowded Traffic in Beijing

AerialPerspective Works/E+ via Getty Images

Silicon Carbide Headwinds Coming From EV Manufacturers

I have recently revised my Silicon Carbide ("SiC") sales projections downward, marking my first such adjustments in four years of monitoring the industry. The primary reasons behind these revisions

This article was written by

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
16.29K Followers

Robert Castellano has 38 years of experience analyzing the semiconductor markets.

He runs the investing group Semiconductor Deep Dive. It provides investors with recommendations for stocks with the greatest near- and medium-term growth potential. Members receive detailed analysis and research tools to make investments in semiconductor and tech stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

a
alpine
Today, 5:52 AM
Comments (6.62K)
Reading your excellent report, it seems SiC has limited applications outside the EV sector? Is it not possible to apply this 'chemical' for other heat intensive 'applications' such as power generation, electricity storage, factor floor in heavy manufacturing (such as alumina or bauxite smelting plants), etc, etc?
K
Kirby Muxloe
Today, 5:09 AM
Comments (1.14K)
Mobileye and AEHR were the canaries in the coal mine here
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WOLF
--
ON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.