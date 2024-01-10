Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ryder System: Trailing Stop-Loss Looks Like The Best Strategy Here

Jan. 10, 2024 4:51 AM ETRyder System, Inc. (R) Stock
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.72K Followers

Summary

  • Ryder System remains in a bull market and could see a further 20-30% gain before a long-term top is reached.
  • Ryder's earnings have improved, but it is not recession-proof, and investors should be cautious of a trend change.
  • Ryder's cash flow is increasing, allowing for fleet growth and sustainable growth initiatives, but debt and interest expenses remain a concern.

Ryder fleet rental truck. Ryder is especially known for its fleet of commercial rental trucks.

jetcityimage

Intro

We wrote about Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) back in July 2020 when shares were coming up against long-term resistance (at the stock's 2011 & 2006 highs) just above the $40 handle. At the time, (due also to how the pandemic had impacted

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.72K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About R Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on R

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
R
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.