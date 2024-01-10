Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comcast's Undervaluation Is A Massive Boon To Its Reversal

Jan. 10, 2024 10:30 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • It is apparent that there is no escaping the ongoing cord cutting observed in multiple cable companies, with Comcast reporting impacted Media and advertising top/bottom lines.
  • CMCSA also records a somewhat bloated Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.44x, compared to its FY2017 ratio of 2.14x, though comfortably between the Entertainment/Telecom sector mean ratios.
  • While the macroeconomic outlook has lifted, it appears that market sentiments may remain mixed for so long that its debts are elevated and cable performance impacted.
  • However, we believe that CMCSA's intermediate-term prospects may lift drastically, with us standing by our previous Hulu valuation of $45B and $8.61B paid by Disney.
  • The stock's depressed valuations may be a great gift for investors looking for dual pronged (prospective) returns of capital appreciation and dividend income.

Transform And Succeed

We previously covered Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in October 2023, discussing its bright prospects as its Hulu stake might very well be worth $15B upon reassessment, with the additional liquidity likely allowing the management to either deleverage or pursue growth opportunities.

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 10:38 AM
I wouldn’t bet against Bryan Roberts CEO. He’s A legend in cable TV. His recent moves at CNBC to get you to pay to join Cramers investment club and to pay for so-called CNBC premium is brilliant
