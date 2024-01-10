Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hims & Hers Health: Unleashing Macro Momentum - Investing In Growth At A Higher Multiple

Jan. 10, 2024 6:24 AM ETHims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock
Invest Wise
Summary

  • Hims & Hers Health exhibits impressive revenue growth, defying market predictions in 2022 & 2023.
  • The company operates as a versatile tele-health platform, offering a range of healthcare services and personalized treatment plans.
  • Despite potential risks, such as competition and valuation concerns, HIMS has shown resilience and potential for sustained growth.
  • HIMS's management expresses confidence in achieving positive net income in H1 2024, signaling optimism about stabilizing marketing spend without hindering profitability.
  • Analysts currently anticipate an EPS of -0.06 for 2024, but the potential for positive surprises in the Q4 earnings call could lead to upward revisions in EPS targets.

Friendly black doctor working online, having video chat with patient

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In the ever-shifting landscape of the stock market, success requires adapting strategies to the prevailing conditions. If you've been riding the waves with Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), you've likely seen notable

This article was written by

Invest Wise
Hello there! I'm an individual investor with a background in maritime and defense, bringing over 14 years of experience from the tech sector. Along the way, I've found success in strategic picks and developed a solid understanding of both macro and equity fundamentals. My interest in the healthcare sector goes beyond the professional realm – it's a personal curiosity that I've nurtured over time. My diverse background allows me to approach investments with a unique perspective, combining my roots in maritime and defense with a tech-driven foundation. This blend has proven valuable in navigating the ever-changing financial landscape. As someone deeply interested in macro fundamentals, I enjoy exploring the broader economic landscape and understanding how it influences investment decisions. Whether it's tech, healthcare, or the larger economic picture, I'm always eager to learn and share insights on strategic investing. Join me on this journey as we explore markets, discover opportunities, and make sense of the intricate world of investments together.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIMS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

