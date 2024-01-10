Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal's Comeback Trail: Reshaping The Narrative Amidst Market Doubts

Summary

  • PayPal Holdings is one of the largest companies in the global digital payments market.
  • The company's aggressive use of a share repurchase program, its policy of cutting operating costs, and year-over-year revenue growth have helped it beat analysts' consensus estimates in recent quarters.
  • PayPal's revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023 reached $7.42 billion, up 8.3% year-over-year and beating analysts' expectations by $40 million.
  • PayPal's TPV was about $387.7 billion in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 15.1% year-on-year, even as key central banks maintained high interest rates and relatively low global economic growth.
  • I'm initiating coverage of PayPal stock with a "buy" rating.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is one of the largest companies in the global digital payments market.

Thesis

Despite a challenging year for PayPal bulls in 2022, its share price was able to break through a resistance

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Article Update Today, 6:55 AM
Comments (46)
Dear readers.

If you have any questions about the article or would like further clarification, I am more than happy to provide answers.

Also, I want to let you know that my next article will be about CVS Health.
I
Ivan_9
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (5)
Thanks for the information about Venmo.
S
SCBruce
Today, 7:11 AM
Comments (55)
I have few shares because of the depressed price a speculative SA posts pushing pay pal but the truth of the matter is I don't use PayPal for a couple of reasons. Good enough reasons that I'm sure others feel the same.
For a company to do good it should fill a niche in some capacity. I don't see PayPal doing that. And for that reason "I'm out"
Frank Thomas in Florida profile picture
Frank Thomas in Florida
Today, 6:43 AM
Comments (1.39K)
I think the market is expecting the competition to seriously harm Paypal's earnings. I don't believe this will happen. Paypal is too entrenched and has too big a customer and merchant base. Paypal is the #1 processor of digital payments. Paypal is ubiquitious amongst people and merchants that process electronic payments. Revenues and profits are still growing. P/E ratio is ridiculously low. Shares are being bought back. Given how cheap Paypal is, I'm hoping Google or another payment processor will buy Paypal for its installed user base and ecosystem and avoid the costly gamble of trying to dislodge the leader. Paypal's EPS around $3.72/year. Stock is really cheap
Today, 6:57 AM
Comments (46)
@Frank Thomas in Florida Hi.

I agree with you.
From my personal experience, the price of StoneCo shares was also flat for a long time and then grew by 70% in a couple of weeks.

Thanks for the comment.
I
Ivan_9
Today, 7:19 AM
Comments (5)
@Frank Thomas in Florida EPS in 2028 will be $10.47. P/E is 5.74. That's funny. PYPL is too undervalued by the market.
About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

