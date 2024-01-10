Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recession Forecasting - The Business Cycle Back To 1928 (Part 2)

Jan. 10, 2024 6:50 AM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), DJI, QQQ
David Huston profile picture
David Huston
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Accurately predicting economic recessions and stock market fluctuations has been a challenge throughout history.
  • Official declarations of recessions often come late, after the damage has already been done to the stock market.
  • Net liquidity is a more reliable indicator of market trends and should be considered when making investment decisions.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Away From The Herd. Learn More »

Stock Market Graph next to a 1 dollar bill

claffra

This piece will focus on the business cycle and the idea that a great deal of time and human effort has been spent trying to find ways to accurately predict the vacillations in the economy, and therefore by extension, the stock

If you'd like to learn more - take advantage of our 14-day free trial (new subscribers only) and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd

ANG Traders

This article was written by

David Huston profile picture
David Huston
577 Followers

David Huston is a senior manager in the professional services sector, helping Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies optimize for efficiency. For the past 5 years, as a contrarian investor, David has built up an extensive portfolio of stock, bonds, and derivatives that strives to beat the S&P on a consistent basis.

David helps run the investing group Away From The Herd, a service with a team holding 60 years of combined experience in capital markets. Away From The Herd is a data-driven MMT investment service that aims to educate and support investors to consistently outperform benchmark equity markets. Features include: Trade alerts, weekly market analysis, technical analysis, government spending alerts and more. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY. SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SPY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SPY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
SPY
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.