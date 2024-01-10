claffra

This piece will focus on the business cycle and the idea that a great deal of time and human effort has been spent trying to find ways to accurately predict the vacillations in the economy, and therefore by extension, the stock market.

In Part 1, we focused on the Yield Curve and why a more detailed reading of the measure is required to understand how it can be used for forecasting.

What we will uncover in this piece is the challenge around economic forecasting. The economy is a complex system that largely gets measured by lagging data. As the Philadelphia Fed points out - at the outset of the 2001 recession the Survey of Professional Forecasters expected real US GDP growth of 2.5% over the next year; and similarly in 2007, forecasts grew to 2.2% over the next year, which proved worthless during the GFC (Drautzburg, 2019).

Instead, I argue we should be taking a contrarian approach to modern recession forecasting and ignore a great deal of the mainstream media, including the NBER dating committee, who tend to be very late to the party in declaring a recession.

Recession Analysis Back to 1929 - The Great Depression

If you cut through the noise and really study economic history, going back to the 1800s, you find an interesting phenomenon. People have been trying to predict the business cycle for centuries.

We have all read about the Great Depression and specifically the stock market crash of 1929, so I'll save focusing on that. Let's fast forward to half way through the Depression to an article in New York that appeared at the end of 1930:

NBER - Historical Records - Recession and Recovery

The first headline to hit the page to mark the official recession and research of the National Bureau of Economic Research, was in November 1930. There were doubtless other references at the time because of course the stock market crash of 1929 was heavily cited and documented. The key point is that it wasn't until late 1930 that the official recession was called, and even then it wasn't cited as a Depression.

There is a consistent pattern here that we will see in future recessions. First, the stock market crashes, like it did in 1929. Then the real recession or depression begins (which will only be known in hindsight later).

Finally, the agencies like the NBER make an official announcement.

Have a look at this news bulletin from 1932, when the US was fully waist-deep in the Great Depression. The authors write about the "Nature of Business Annals":

NBER - Historical Records - Depression and Business Annals

The really interesting bit is here:

Certain difficulties surround the task of compiling business annals… the timing of the transition from one phase of the cycle to the next is often blurred. The down-turn can usually be determined with more assurance than the upturn from depression to revival or from revival to prosperity. Business annals are essentially qualitative rather than quantitative."

Imagine that: at the bottom of the worst economic catastrophe in history, when the US stock market had drawn down by a mind-boggling 72.7%, the official news bulletin and the output from the newly formed NBER for recession forecasting publishes a piece on the business cycle.

We realised even then the futility of trying to accurately time the business cycle; instead what the public should have been doing, is buying stocks and real assets, to hold for perhaps the next prosperous technology driven revolution. Instead the trough in economic activity was eventually figured to be March 1933, which would be announced much later.

1973-1974 Inflation Stagflation

The severe bear market that struck in 1973 was called in hindsight, with the peak in economic activity being determined to be November 1973 and the trough in activity in March 1975. The recession was marked by slower growth going into it and there was a substantial decline in output and a rise in unemployment. This coincided with a period of unusually high inflation with cost increases in food, fuel and raw materials as well as supply restrictions.

Here's the rather tongue and cheek New York Times article from July 6th 1975:

It looked like a recession. It felt like a recession. And finally, the National Bureau of Economic Research is ready to announce that it really was a recession. (…) The Bureau's chief cyclist, Geoffrey II. Moore, pondered the data for 13 months before coming to a decision. Then the National Bureau spent more months getting Mr. Moore's 15‐page study through an onerous review procedure and to the printers."

In other words, by the time the recession was called, it had already been and gone, and the stock market had corrected and rallied given that it is more forward looking.

Stock Charts - David Huston

The stock market had played out the entire scenario during the 1973-74 period, and so it quickly bottomed and moved on before the NBER could announce a recession.

1979-1982 Business Cycle

Stock Charts - David Huston

The 1980-82 period may turn out to have some parallels to today. There were two waves and a recession that started in January 1980 and lasted until July 1980. The top of the cycle was called in May 1980, right near the end. You can see it marked with the first green line.

The second wave came in July 1981 and lasted until November 1982. The top of the cycle was called earlier than normal, by the NBER, in January of 1982.

1990 Recession and Gulf War

Are you starting to see a pattern here? Each time the recession calls come, either at the end of the bear market in stocks, or entirely after the fact. The 1990s recession follows the same pattern:

Stock Charts - David Huston

The recession began in July 1990 and ended in March 1991; the cycle peak was called by the NBER in December 1990 just after the bottom in stocks.

2000 Dot Com Crash and Recession, 9/11

Stock Charts - David Huston

The 2000 Dot Com bust was unusual, insofar as the recession began in March 2001 and lasted until November 2001. However, the NBER called the peak in the economic cycle in November (when the economy had bottomed!) and didn't announce the trough until July 2003. That proved to be prescient for the stock market - but it was quite far off what was happening in the real economy.

This should really impress on the fragile nature of forecasting what's happening underneath the surface of the economy.

2007-9 Global Financial Crisis

I think we've all seen the Big Short and imagined ourselves as budding Scion Capital bosses who can call the top of the US Housing Bubble. Yet even Burry almost lost his nerve as the market stormed higher during 2007. The business cycle didn't help you during that bear market either:

Stock Charts - David Huston

The official recession began in December 2007 and lasted until June 2009. The NBER called the top of the economic cycle in December of 2008, pretty close to the bottom of the cycle. They didn't call the trough in economic activity until September 2010, which was very late, due to the slow nature of the recovery. The market had almost fully recovered by then.

Summary of the Recession Calls

Based on the historical record going back to the Great Depression, you would be far better to keep your wits about you and ignore official declarations of recession. By the time it becomes a mainstream concept - i.e., we are actively discussing it in the news and the dating committee have called the top of the cycle, we are often through the cycle entirely or most of the damage has been done to the stock market.

The NBER dating committee is also not very good at calling the trough to economic activity. Remember that the recession dates that are called out here - the specific months of recession - are in turn only determined in hindsight.

Where does that leave us?

Recognizing that often simple narratives, around say the Yield Curve, as we saw in Part 1, or around getting out of the stock market when recession hits, are simply not reliable ways to time investment decisions. People have been trying to do that for hundreds of years and as 2022 showed us (again!) it's simply not easy and prognosticators are often wrong.

There is one thing that is historically much more useful and well correlated with the markets and that is net liquidity, which we intend to cover in Part 3 of the series.