Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Bitcoin Spikes On False Report

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) briefly spiked on false report that SEC approved bitcoin ETFs. (00:29) Walmart (WMT) to bring drone deliveries to millions more in Texas. (02:02) Amazon's (AMZN) Twitch to cut about 35% of workforce - report. (03:14)

The news came down Tuesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had approved a spot bitcoin ETF. But then, they took it back. And to be more specific the SEC said it wasn’t them that said it in the first place.

Here’s what happened.

There was a post on the social media platform X on the official account of the SEC that said the regulator had approved a spot bitcoin ETF.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) initially spiked on the false news, surging to as high as $47.8K, only to erase those gains minutes later. Right now bitcoin sits at $45.6K.

The SEC's official X account "has been compromised," an SEC spokesperson told Seeking Alpha in an emailed statement. "The unauthorized tweet regarding bitcoin ETFs was not made by the SEC or its staff."

The same general statement was posted on X on the SEC account and by the SEC chair, Gary Gensler.

For further clarity, SEC Chair Gary Gensler posted on X: "The @SECGov twitter account was compromised, and an unauthorized tweet was posted. The SEC has not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products."

X released an update on the matter late Tuesday night confirming that a preliminary investigation found that the SEC’s account was compromised but the compromise “was not due to any breach” of its system.

The statement went on to say the breach happened “due to an unidentified individual obtaining control over a phone number associated with the @SECGov account through a third party.”

It’s important to note that the SEC was widely expected to make a decision as soon as today on whether to approve an ETF that invests directly in bitcoin (BTC-USD).

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is set to make the largest drone delivery expansion by a U.S. retailer. The retail giant announced at CES 2024, that it plans to cover up to 1.8M more households in Texas.

The expansion will include stores across more than 30 towns and municipalities in the Dallas Fort Worth area, covering up to 75% of the region.

The deliveries will be powered by Walmart's (WMT) partners, Zipline and Wing. Zipline is a drone startup and Wing is a unit of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL). Both partners are approved by the FAA to fly their drones beyond visual line of sight.

Walmart (WMT), which has so far completed over 20K drone deliveries, said such deliveries can be done in 30 minutes or less, with some happening as fast as 10 minutes. For now, only smaller products can be delivered due to a weight limit.

"With nearly 4.7K stores located within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population, we're uniquely positioned to scale when that time comes," the company said in a statement.

Walmart first launched its drone delivery program in Arkansas in 2021.

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) live streaming site Twitch is expected to cut about 35% of its workforce or 500 workers.

According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, which cited people familiar with the matter, the reductions, which are expected to be unveiled as soon as today, come amid worries about losses at the live streaming business and after several top executives recently departed.

Amazon (AMZN) announced last month that it would shut down its Twitch business in South Korea on Feb. 27 due to high operating costs and network fees.

Last March, Twitch laid off over 400 employees after its user and revenue growth did not meet expectations.

On our catalyst watch for the day,

The go-shop period on the Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) deal to merge with Eagle Bulk (EGLE) expires.

Qualcomm (QCOM) CEO Cristiano Amon and FOX Business Network’s Liz Claman will sit down for a CES keynote conversation highlighting the interaction with the company's devices in the AI age.

Best Buy (BBY) CEO Corie Barry will give a keynote address at CES on how the electronics retailer is meeting the changing consumer demands for technology.

On our earnings watch for the day, KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results today after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.68 (-32.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B (-16.5% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, KBH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

U.S. stocks on Tuesday ended lower, with the overall sentiment remaining cautious as Wall Street's slow start to 2024 continued.

The Dow (DJI) slipped 0.42%, while the S&P 500 (SP500) fell 0.15%.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) flirted with positive territory through the day, eventually finishing 0.09% higher.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, seven ended in the red. Tech and Consumer Staples topped the gainers.

Treasury yields were largely higher. The longer-end 30-year (US30Y) and 10-year yields (US10Y) were both up 2 basis points each to 4.19% and 4.02%, respectively. The 2-year yield (US2Y) was up 3 basis points to 4.37%.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. The Dow is down 0.1%, the S & P 500 is up 0.1% and the Nasdaq is up 0.3%. Crude oil is down 0.1% at more than $72 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 2.1% and above $45,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.2% and the DAX is up 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG) is up nearly 5% following the release of preliminary Q4 and FY 2023 revenue figures that exceeded estimates.

