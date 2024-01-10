takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

2023 was a rough year for many businesses. Several were forced to implement cost-cutting initiatives due to the high interest rate environment. Some were also forced to cut something else, their dividend! By now most reading this article know Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) slashed their dividend by 48% recently. As dividend investors, none of us want to ever experience this.

Truth be told, if you invest for the long term, you will likely experience a dividend cut, or two on your investment journey. You can do things to alleviate this, but sometimes they just can't be avoided. But sometimes they can. Businesses who cut are obviously looking for additional ways to free up cash, and usually this will be used to invest back into the business itself. But now that Walgreens has cut the dividend, what's next?

Previous Thesis

Since becoming an author here on Seeking Alpha almost 8 months ago, I've penned two articles on Walgreens. Before those articles, I was an investor in the company. I'm not throwing shots at other analysts here on the platform, but I warned investors in my two articles. My initial investment in the company was because of their long history of paying dividends. I had a cost basis of $36 and thought I was getting a good company at a great price.

The stock continued to decline in share price which as a buy-and-hold investor I was okay with that. Short-term volatility doesn't bother me as I've learned to emotionally detach myself from my holdings. If the company is fundamentally intact and continues to pay me a dividend, then I'm just fine.

Additionally, I initially invested in Walgreens because I liked the transition the company was making into the healthcare space. But it was no secret Walgreens was having cash flow issues. Back in August of last year I wrote my first article titled, "I'm Starting To Become Skeptical" which you can read here.

Now some might say everyone should have seen that coming. And I can't speak for everyone and say that is true. But you can see in my summary I highlighted investors could be catching a falling knife due to the company's cash flow issues.

Two months later I wrote another article saying the dividend was on life support. You can read that article here. In the article, one thing I highlighted is how management essentially brushed over not raising the dividend, which they had paid for nearly 50 years. The retailer was a few years away from becoming a Dividend King which is no small feat. So, to skim right over that in the earnings call, I found it alarmingly suspicious.

One reader disputed this and made it seem like it wasn't a big deal. Achieving 50 years of increased dividends is a huge deal, and not raising it after you've historically done this for many years, that's a red flag. I was also accused in the comment section of shorting WBA. I want to say as a buy-and-hold dividend investor, I do not, have never, nor will I ever short a stock. I simply buy businesses that I think are quality, and hold them for the long-term; that's it!

I buy dividend stocks and try to constantly do my due diligence to make sure the company has ample amounts of cash flow to continue to pay me a dividend. I also don't usually cover stocks here on SA that I haven't owned, or wouldn't consider owning now or in the future.

Financial Outlook

Walgreens slashed its dividend by 48% from $0.48 to the current $0.25, breaking their long streak and ruining their chance of becoming a Dividend King. Some may say now is the best time to invest because the cut was already priced in, and now the company has freed up cash to invest back in the business. At this point, I agree. But that doesn't mean the stock is a buy in my opinion. And the business has a lot of work ahead.

As a dividend investor, growing free cash flow is my main concern. For FY '23 WBA's cash from operations was roughly $2.3 billion and FCF was $665 million. With 863 million shares outstanding and an annual payout of $1.92, the company needed free cash flow of at least $1.7 billion to cover its dividend.

Now that they've slashed it by almost half, this gives the retailer an annual payout of $1.00 a share. This equals an annual FCF amount of $863 million. And although the company's cash from operations & free cash flow remained impacted during their latest Q1 earnings, the retailer has 3 more quarters remaining in the fiscal year to get it right.

One way is by cost savings initiatives. Management stated they plan on saving $1 billion for 2024, and that CAPEX was already $100 million lower than last year. Furthermore, they freed up $700 million in capital with the sale of their Cencora, Inc. (COR) stake.

Looking out over the next two years, the retailer is expected to grow cash from operations and free cash flow by a respectable amount. FCF is projected to grow roughly 54% while cash from operations is expected to grow from $3.74 billion to $4.74 billion over the same time frame according to Simply Wall St. Furthermore, WBA expects to reduce CAPEX by $600 million this year which will also help their financials going forward.

Balance Sheet

Another issue I addressed in my prior article was the potential downgrade in credit rating for Walgreens. Well, that's exactly what happened as the company was downgraded by Moody's to non-investment grade. To be honest, I didn't predict this, but I figured it would likely happen at some point.

Agree Realty's CEO actually mentioned this on a prior earnings call and the company has been dispositioning the retailer in its portfolio over the years. One reason for the downgrade was the company's weakening free cash flow and risk of a dividend cut. To be fair the company has been freeing up capital which it plans to use to repay debt over time. At the end of Q1, WBA had $846 million in cash and roughly $7.6 million in long-term debt according to their 10-K.

Valuation

After the dividend cut announcement, the stock experienced a drop in price but has since climbed back to a price of $25.63 at the time of writing. With a P/E of 7.17x, less than their 5-year average of 8.63x, the retailer is very attractive right now if you believe in the long-term outlook for the company.

Quant also gives the stock a valuation grade of A-, further signaling the stock may be an attractive buy right now. Anything considered negative with Walgreens is likely already factored in so buying the stock now likely presents little risk of downside. Additionally, you get paid a respectable dividend while you wait for the recovery. They also have a high of $37 and if the company can navigate the macro environment and deliver on earnings in the next few quarters, shareholders may see from upside from here.

Risk Factors

Unfortunately, for WBA the company faces several risks. One is the challenging economic backdrop, and another huge risk to the company is lawsuits. In Q1, WBA saw a $5.2 billion after-tax charge for opioid-related claims and lawsuits. These charges suppressed the company's financials and as the retailer tries to right the ship while continuing their transition, these charges will also affect investor confidence in the business going forward.

Elevated interest rates will also continue playing a part in driving retail sales lower due to tighter consumer spending. Walgreens has seen a huge change in its leadership which should impact the company positively, but the road ahead for the business will indeed be bumpy. Furthermore, this transition will be tough as they face stiff competition from behemoths like Walmart Inc. (WMT), Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST), and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

Takeaway

Now that Walgreens has reduced its dividend by nearly 50%, that should free up some cash flow to help the transition into healthcare move more smoothly. The retailer has also implemented several cost-cutting initiatives such as lower CAPEX and the proceeds from the sale of its stake in Cencora. Although this is great for the short term, the company still has a long way to go to gain investors' confidence and get the company back to where it once was.

Cash from operations and free cash flow are both projected to grow double-digit over the next three years. If the company can successfully transition while growing their financials and increasing their dividend in the process, Walgreens may get back to its glory days and turn out to be a good investment for the long term. With the recent dividend cut and projected growth in cash from operations & free cash flow, I am upgrading the stock from my previous rating of sell to hold.