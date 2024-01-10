Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walgreens Q1: Dividend Cut Now What? (Rating Upgrade)

The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • Many businesses faced financial challenges in 2023, leading to cost-cutting initiatives which placed downward pressures on those paying a dividend.
  • Walgreens recently reduced its dividend by 48%, highlighting the impact on dividend investors.
  • Dividend cuts are bound to happen in long-term investments, but can sometimes be avoided through strategic measures.
  • Walgreens' cash from operations & free cash flows are projected to grow by double-digits over the next two years.
  • The healthcare transition will continue to be tough as they face stiff competition from behemoths like Walmart, Costco, and Amazon.

Business concepts, cost cutting

takasuu/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

2023 was a rough year for many businesses. Several were forced to implement cost-cutting initiatives due to the high interest rate environment. Some were also forced to cut something else, their dividend! By now most

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 10:04 AM
Comments
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed this article please like and follow for more articles on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Let me know what you think of WBA’s dividend cut. Are they a buy now?
b
builderscott
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments
You mention Walmart/Amazon/Costco but independent pharmacies really put Walgreens between a rock and a hard place. Our independent pharmacy kicks out our prescriptions in 15-90 minutes from time order is placed over the phone, in person wait times are minimal, and the pricing is actually better whereas Walgreens may be days or a week out on your meds. I see Walgreens and to some extent CVS as a shrinking niche convenience only market almost to the point of being a Dollar General with drugs and photo processing. If you are bleeding out and need Bandaids quick, Walgreens is a winner just to avoid the people of Walmart, but being proactive, it's much easier to order bulk Bandaids from Amazon. Dividend cut was necessary and current yield is acceptable but I'm just not seeing the long term rosy pic
