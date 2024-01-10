Ivan Kyryk/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has come to life again, having just re-tested their highs after they saw a dip in November, with shares trending around the $100 mark. It was early November, when shares fell even below that symbolic mark, as I concluded that shares of e.l.f. looked prettier again.

This pullback came after shares arguably were a bit overextended in September, as the focus on millennials and affordable beauty products drove the adoption of the products, brand, and consequently its shares.

Since the dip in November, shares have risen to fresh highs again as the guidance is arguably too conservative despite consecutive guidance hikes, although it is the demanding valuation multiples and the sheer pace of advancements which make me wary, as I fear less consistent growth into the future.

Eyes, Lips & Face

e.l.f. is a relatively new beauty brand which created a real buzz when it went public late in 2016, driven by a focus on younger customer cohorts and beauty products, all at accessible prices.

The company generated about $200 million in sales at the time, being solidly profitable, with operating profits reported in the mid-teens. Originally trading in the twenties, shares fell to the teens in the years thereafter while the business has steadily grown to nearly $300 million in 2019, although margins trailed reported sales growth.

A $15 stock saw momentum in 2021, as shares doubled towards the $30 mark. Shares rose further to the $50 mark by year-end 2022. This was backed up by stronger growth in fiscal 2022 (ending in March that year), but the real growth was seen in the fiscal year 2023. For the year, revenues grew 47% to $579 million with operating profits doubling to $68 million, for earnings around a dollar per share.

2023 - On Fire

The real momentum in the business and shares was seen in the calendar year 2023. Trading at $50 at the start of 2023, shares rose to the $100 mark in June, even as the fiscal year outlook for 2024 looked conservative. The company guided for full-year sales of around $705-$720 million, with adjusted earnings seen at around $1.75 per share. Needless to say, a $100 per share valuation meant that expectations were quite demanding.

Momentum was incredibly strong as the company announced a 76% increase in first quarter sales for 2024 to $216 million, with GAAP operating profits reported at $60 million, resulting in earnings of $0.93 per share, with adjusted earnings even coming in at $1.10 per share. Following this spectacular quarter, the company hiked the full year adjusted earnings guidance to $2.20 per share, which looked conservative on a $797 million sales guidance.

With shares peaking at $138 in September, the company commanded a $7.8 billion enterprise valuation, resulting in demanding earnings multiples with earnings seen just over $2 per share. Momentum furthermore triggered the company into announcing a $355 million deal for skincare business Naturium, a business founded as recently as 2019, set to add $90 million in annual sales.

In November, second quarter sales were reported up 76% to $215 million, with adjusted earnings falling to $0.82 per share, as the revenue numbers were at par with the first quarter results. The company hiked the full year sales guidance to a midpoint of $901 million, with earnings seen around $2.50 per share, and just a small part of the hike being attributed to the Naturium deal which is set to add about 5 months to the annual results. With the deal only expected to contribute about four cents to annual earnings, it was clear that most of the guidance hike was driven by continued operating strength in the core business.

With shares down to the $100 mark in November, while the earnings guidance has been hiked in a convincing manner, earnings multiples have fallen to 40 times earnings here. Despite the improved risk-reward proposition, I was mindful of pressure on discretionary spending at large, making me a bit cautious to get involved just yet.

On Fire Again

Since early November, shares of e.l.f. have risen to peak around the $150s in mid-December, now having sold off to $138 per share again. This rather spectacular recovery is likely due to the recognition that the dip in November provided an opportunity.

After all, while a 40 times multiple based on earnings power of around $2.50 per share still looked demanding, that same guidance looks very conservative. With adjusted earnings coming in at $1.92 per share in the first half of the year already, this reveals just about $0.58 per share in anticipated earnings in the second half of the year.

This compares to a $0.90 per share number in the second half of the fiscal year 2023 results, and of course, this is ahead of the rapid growth seen this year. Quite frankly, I see adjusted earnings numbers come in close to $3.50 per share, about a dollar higher, as this seems more realistic.

With shares having risen nearly 40%, the multiple remains intact at 40 times, driven by the rapid growth and solid operating profits. These margins look high on a historical basis for e.l.f., but are actually on par with many other beauty companies. The problem which I have in joining this convincing growth story is the fact that many brands and companies seem to be susceptible to fads lately, perhaps more sooner than businesses have seen in the past.

Amidst all this, now is not the time to get involved here, after shares have seen a momentum run in recent weeks, as e.l.f. remains a very interesting business, certainly worth watching, and keep an eye on developments unfolding in 2024.