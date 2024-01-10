Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fixed Income Perspectives - Looking Ahead At Q1 2024: A Turning Point For Policy

Jan. 10, 2024 8:42 AM ETPCY, EMB, EMCB, EMHY, HYEM, CEMB, VWOB, EMTL, JPMB, KHYB, ESEB, EMBD, EMHC, EFIX, AEMB, CEW, ELD, CBON, EMLC, EBND, LEMB, FEMB, KBND, FAIL, PGDDF, AYTEF, JEMTF, HEEM, TEI, EDF, EDD, EDI, EMD, MSD, VPC, AGG, GVI, GBF, BND, BIV, OVB, PAB, SCHZ, CMBS, SPAB, AGGY, NUAG, BNDC, NUBD, UITB, HTAB, FFIU, EAGG, BBAG, FLCB, HCRB, GCOR, AVIG, BKAG, PIFI, FIGB, FSEC, GTO, BOND, BYLD, IUSB, FBND, VBND, TOTL, RFCI, FIBR, IMTB, FIXD, HTRB, WBND, JCPB, EUSB, ESGB, IEI, MBB, SPTI, SPMB, VGIT, VMBS, SCHR, GOVT, GNMA, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, FLGV, PFIX, HYG, PHB, JNK, HYS, IHY, THY, SPHY, SJNK, GHYG, HYXU, ANGL, HYLS, PGHY, SHYG, HYGH, BSJN, WFHY, FALN, HYXF, BSJO, HYLB, GHYB, HYDB, USHY, SHYL, HYUP, HYDW, BSJP, FDHY, HYGV, BSJQ, PHYL, FLHY, IBHD, IBHE, IBHC, BSJR, NUHY, PTBD, ESHY, BSJS, HYBB, DFHY, IBHF, IHYF, BKHY, IBHG, HYD, HYMB, SHYD, FMHI, HYMU, BSJT, BBHY, PICB, BGRN, SUSC, SUSB, IBND, FLCO, WINC, DHF, HYB, GHY, HYI, HIO, FSD
Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
829 Followers

Summary

  • The downward inflation trend has bolstered market confidence that monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive as to achieve the FOMC’s longer-run goals. Further, policymakers’ rhetoric has turned more dovish, suggesting that a critical inflection point has been reached in fixed-income markets.
  • Historically, the final rate increase of a hiking cycle has been a reliable guidepost for interest rates in which duration transitions cyclically from being a headwind to a tailwind for bonds. Early indications suggest that this time will be no different.
  • Risk assets should also benefit from the conclusion of the hiking cycle. Combined with greater clarity on monetary policy, 2024 is starting off in a Goldilocks period (where economic data is not too hot or too cold), fostering demand for duration as well as credit.

Money banknotes, calculator and signage board with text FIXED INCOME.

Abu Hanifah

As central banks reach a fulcrum point in monetary policy, we see recessionary pressures mounting over the first quarter of 2024:

1. After steadily declining in 2023, inflation is likely to continue cooling over the first quarter of 2024.

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
829 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Mercouger
Today, 9:13 AM
Comments (1.22K)
Thanks PFG for the outlook.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PCY--
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
EMB--
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
EMCB--
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund ETF
EMHY--
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
HYEM--
VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.