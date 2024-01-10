Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 Could Be The Year Of BYD

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.19K Followers

Summary

  • BYD Company Limited has overtaken Tesla, Inc. as the world's largest electric vehicle company based off of global sales in Q4 2023.
  • BYD achieved a 60% year-over-year growth rate in Q4 sales. Many of its models are ranking among the top-selling EVs in China.
  • The Chinese EV maker grew 3x faster than Tesla in Q4 '23. BYD leads the industry in terms of gross margins.
  • Despite risks associated with being a China-based company, BYD's profitability and market position make it an attractive investment option in FY 2024.

IAA Mobility 2023 International Motor Show

Leonhard Simon

BYD Company Limited (OTCPK:BYDDF) achieved something truly remarkable in the fourth quarter of FY 2023: the Chinese electric vehicle ("EV") company managed to overtake Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) as the world’s leader in terms

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.19K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYD, TSLA, NIO, LI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BYDDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BYDDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BYDDF
--
BYDDY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.