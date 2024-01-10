Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thoroughly Derisked, Altimmune Is Now A Great Buy

Jan. 10, 2024 9:47 AM ETAltimmune, Inc. (ALT) Stock2 Comments
Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Altimmune's weight loss drug, Pemvidutide, showed promising results in a phase 2 trial, with a mean weight loss of 15.6% at week 48.
  • The drug also demonstrated better CV risk reduction, lipid changes and tolerability than its competitors, semaglutide and tirzepatide.
  • Altimmune's stock is undervalued compared to the potential market success of a weight loss drug, with potential for significant upside.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) has had a tumultuous 2023, falling precipitously in March and then climbing rapidly back starting early December. In March last year, it fell after Pemvidutide produced poor weight loss data from a phase 2 trial

About the TPT service

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-


Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. 

For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.

Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you. 



This article was written by

Avisol Capital Partners profile picture
Avisol Capital Partners
17.46K Followers

Avisol Capital Partners is made up of a team of medical experts, finance professionals and techies, all of whom invest their own money in the picks they share. They aim to help readers find the middle ground between value and growth investing, as they demystify the biopharma industry.

They lead the investing group Total Pharma Tracker where they offer a monthly updated catalyst database, an investability scoring system for quick reference ideas, and direct access in chat for dialogue and questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ALT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

D
Dave McKay1
Today, 10:29 AM
Comments (364)
Thank You for the facts and your opinion. I am long this stock in a big way, so I hope we are successful. Question....which do you think is the most likely outcome, since you mentioned a missed opportunity for a secondary offering in December..
1. Buyout by big pharma
2. Carve-out of one of their drugs by big pharma
3. Partnership of P3 development and trial
4. Go it alone with a Phase 3 and do a secondary to fund it.

Finally, you didn't mention the NASH implications for ALT.
Carambar2 profile picture
Carambar2
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (39)
@Dave McKay1 my read is that it is a sign that management is quite confident in the drug outcome. Why give away equity at very low price when you have enough cash to last until the next update which would allow the company negotiate a better deal with a partner?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ALT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.