ZIM Stock: A 'Buy' In The Short To Medium-Term Despite Risks (Upgrade)

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I have sat out the entire downward cycle in ZIM, but I have no intention of rushing to get rid of my position.
  • The Houthis are making an impact, as it becomes too risky and expensive to travel via the Red Sea. ZIM should keep rising thanks to its exposure to short-term rates.
  • And this opportunity is still not priced in, judging by the earnings revisions we can see today.
  • Moreover, the stock is already cheaply valued on a forward basis with an EV/EBITDA of 4.5x.
  • I suggest considering ZIM as a good short to medium-term 'Buy' despite the risks I have in the back of my mind.
Женщины на байдарках в водохранилище во время восхода солнца, лесной парк Харирак Хуай Нам Ман водохранилище Лоэй Таиланд 21 Янв 2023

Thicha studio/iStock via Getty Images

Instead Of An Investment Thesis

If you read my Seeking Alpha articles regularly, you know that I have had 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy' ratings on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) since 2021. I

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
3.06K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ZIM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (17.99K)
I own small holding ZIM at $25.
Doubling down may get me to $20.
Not worth it with zero dividend.
I prefer to seek to add at $5.
Holding for LT recovery.
d
dmzporter
Today, 10:40 AM
Comments (2.93K)
@Chancer ever heard of a weekly call option ?
