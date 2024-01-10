Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
My Top 3 YARP Stocks Right Now (Yield At A Reasonable Price)

Jan. 10, 2024 10:58 AM ETIP, ETR, GILD1 Comment
Summary

  • This article introduces a dividend stock selection process called YARP (Yield At a Reasonable Price) that prioritizes risk management and total return.
  • YARP aims to identify stocks with historically high dividend yields that are currently undervalued and have the potential for price appreciation.
  • Within this article, I provide three stocks that meet the YARP criteria: Entergy, International Paper, and Gilead Sciences, highlighting their solid fundamentals, profitability, and dividend situations.

Golden Percent

style-photography/iStock via Getty Images

Steve Jobs said that "People don't know what they want until you show it to them." If one looks back at the 250 or so articles I've written on the Seeking Alpha platform, or listened to me on the

The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP).Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths and simplify the investment process for his audience.We also encourage you to visit our website, ETFYourself.com, where Rob's ETF research system and model portfolios are offered directly to subscribers seeking a more detailed, interactive experience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IP, ETR, GILD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Comments (1)

IGotDivs profile picture
IGotDivs
Today, 11:59 AM
Comments (10)
Thanks for your work. My issue with IP would be be the dividend itself. Yes SA has a safety score of "B", but the payout ratio is increasing (now at 70), and while payments have maintained a consistent level, we're below pre-pandemic levels and growth has not resumed. No concerns for you?
