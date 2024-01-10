Wall Street Lunch: Red Sea Shipping Woes

Antony Velikagathu /iStock via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Vessels face weeks of delays as they avoid Red Sea routes. (0:15) Another Fed rate hike isn't out of the question. (1:37) Apple hit with another stock downgrade. (2:12)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story today so far

Shipping rates continue to rise steeply, while vessels face weekslong delays due to diversions from the Red Sea around the Horn of Africa to avoid attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The average shipping costs for 40-foot containers have nearly doubled since the attacks began, according to Drewry's World Container Index, which tracks freight rates on eight trade routes. The index reached $2,670 per 40-ft container as of Jan. 4, 88% more than the average 2019 (pre-pandemic) rate of $1,420.

The 10 largest containership operators are estimated to have diverted about $200 billion in cargo from the Red Sea since early December.

Philip Damas, head of Drewry Supply Chain Advisors, said 30% of current shipping capacity has likely been impacted by the attacks and precautionary diversions.

"The weeks leading to Chinese New Year on Feb. 10 are going to be very difficult for shipping," he said.

Meanwhile, U.S. and U.K. naval forces shot down 21 drones and missiles fired by Houthis on Tuesday in the Southern Red Sea in their largest attack yet.

A coalition of nations, led by the U.S., has beefed up patrols in the Red Sea to help prevent attacks. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if the attacks continue, "there are going to be consequences."

In today’s trading

Stocks are little changed and Treasury yields are slightly lower as traders position ahead of the big retail inflation report on Thursday.

The December CPI could give investors a big clue as to the pace of Fed rate cuts. The market is pricing in five this year, but Nomura strategist Charlie McElligott isn’t ready to shut the door on another hike.

He says if "we don’t maintain sufficiently tight financial conditions, there is a risk that inflation will pick back up and reverse the progress we’ve made. In light of the easing in financial conditions in recent months, we shouldn’t take the possibility of another rate increase off the table just yet."

Among active stocks

Apple (AAPL) shares were hit with their third downgrade this month as investment firm Redburn lowered its rating to Neutral from Buy.

Analyst James Cordwell kept his $200 price target but noted there is "little room for upside" over the next few years. While he expects the iPhone to start growing again in 2024, worries over the March quarter could impact that outlook.

At the same time, Qualcomm (QCOM), Broadcom (AVGO), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), and other Apple suppliers were in the limelight as KeyBanc Capital Markets said its First Look Data results painted a "slightly negative" picture for Apple's supply chain.

December's carrier survey said sell-through for the iPhone 15 line was "solid" in December, tracking largely in line with expectations, the research firm said. The firm said demand for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max was "relatively strong," while demand for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus was "solid," aided in part by holiday shopping.

And Amarin (AMRN) jumped after it estimated $72 billion–$74 million in preliminary Q4 revenues, significantly higher than the current consensus of $62 million. Full-year preliminary revenue was estimated between $304 million and $306 million, also exceeding analysts' expectations of $294 million.

In other news of note

Walmart (WMT) impressed with its fireside chat at the ICR Conference. The firm reiterated a Buy rating on the retail giant on the view that it is well-positioned for additional share gains in both the current environment and the long term as the company prioritizes core customer loyalty as well as expansion into new demographics. Analyst Corey Tarlowe said Walmart (WMT) did a good job of re-framing itself as a digital-first destination. Digital localization efforts were noted to already be paying off.

Meanwhile, Walmart was also making a splash this week at the CES event in Las Vegas. The retailer's new GenAI-powered search experience is now available to iOS customers.

The enhanced search experience was said to allow customers to now search by specific use cases, such as a football watch party versus individual searches for chips, wings, drinks, and a 90-inch TV.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

BofA Securities published its report, highlighting 10 possible surprises that could affect investors this year.

The list, started by investor Byron Wien, who passed away in October, shows scenarios that could help or hurt markets.

Strategists say: “We suspect that this year any large moves in markets may be self-limiting. Big drops in stocks could prompt Fed cuts; big rallies further ease financial conditions and rekindle the very inflation that the Fed thought it had smothered. It’s a recipe for a range-bound, if volatile, year, at least in the U.S.”

Among the potential surprises are:

High bond taxes push investors back to stocks.

IPOs come roaring back.

Government debt buyers demand a premium.

One path to 2% inflation, one hundred paths to 5%

And geopolitical risk gets factored into the Magnificent Seven—that's' Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla.