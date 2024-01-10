XLC: The Time To Buy Is Now

metamorworks

The bull market that began anew in late October is, in my view, far from done. It’s been largely led by tech once again, and unless and until that leadership changes hands, it is my view that we should consider allocating appropriately. However, not all tech stocks are created equal, and in this article, we’ll look at a sector of tech that has been performing extremely well, and looks poised for significant further upside.

That sector is communication services, as represented by the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLC). In this article, I’ll lay out why I think the XLC ETF is worthy of consideration for a long position.

What is XLC?

XLC is part of the ubiquitous SPDR funds, so it’s big and highly liquid. It tracks the S&P Communication Services Select Sector Total Return index, and does an excellent job of just that. The index includes equities that participate in one or more of the following: media and entertainment, communication services, telecommunication services, and wireless communication services. The fund is non-diversified, and is a 100% concentrated bet on this subsector of equities. If diversification is your thing, this is not for you. However, as I’ve said many times before, allocating into non-diversified funds at the right times can be key to outperforming the market. For that reason, XLC’s lack of diversification is a net positive to me.

It's market cap weighted, so we see the big boys at the top taking up a lot of the space in terms of allocation.

Seeking Alpha

Meta Platforms (META) is about 24% of the fund, and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is another 23%. In other words, getting on for half of this fund is in two stocks (if we combine GOOG and GOOGL). Some of the other names in this fund wouldn’t normally be considered tech stocks, like Verizon (VZ) or Comcast (CMCSA), but their allocations are relatively small.

In total, this fund holds only 23 stocks, which is one of the lower tallies I’ve seen for an ETF of any kind. Again, this is not a diversified bet; you’re really looking to capture upside in Meta and Alphabet, and to a lesser extent, some telecommunication stocks.

New highs just a matter of time

XLC, like just about everything else, was decimated in 2022. However, 2023 was an outstanding year, and we’re off to a good start in 2024.

StockCharts

The chart shows two successful recent tests of the rising 20-day exponential moving average (in red above), with sharp bounces each time. Unless and until that level fails, I believe you can use that as buying chances, and/or stop loss levels to limit risk.

The one caveat here is that there is a negative divergence in place from the November high to the December high, wherein the PPO made a lower high while price made a higher high. This negative divergence is often a warning sign of a period of consolidation, but we see nothing of the sort just yet. It’s something to watch, but if we get a move to new highs here and a move up in the PPO, the negative divergence will be invalidated anyway. I’m not concerned about the negative divergence at the moment, but it’s something to watch.

I believe it is just a matter of time before we see XLC break that high of $73.36, and indeed, it could happen as early as today. We’ll see what happens after that, but given the look of the weekly chart, that is likely just the beginning.

StockCharts

We won’t spend a huge amount of time here but I wanted to point out the up channel that began in late-2022 that is still very much in play, and we’re only just over the centerline. That means there’s upside to about $80 before we get any kind of indication of being unsustainably overbought. That’s about 10% higher from here, so we’ve got lots of room. The next major resistance would be the all-time high from 2021 at $84.43, but that’s a discussion for another day.

Now, from a seasonality perspective, it doesn’t get any better than January when it comes to the XLC.

StockCharts

This chart shows the relative performance of XLC to the S&P 500 (SP500), and we can see in the past five years, XLC has outperformed every year, and by an average of 2.7%, or 32.4% annualized. Keep in mind that’s just the outperformance over and above what SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) does, so the absolute gains here are potentially significant. It also drastically increases the odds of the next three weeks being quite strong for the XLC. Seasonality is no guarantee, but these trends emerge because they generally work, and are not due to coincidence.

Meta and Alphabet to power further upside

Given that Meta and Alphabet make up nearly half the fund, it makes good sense that we should evaluate their prospects to inform our view of XLC. We’ll start with Meta.

StockCharts

We can see a relentless uptrend that has been quite controlled since the bottom in October. Momentum is a very long way from being overbought, and the stock is knocking on the door of new 52-week highs as we speak. We had a successful 50-day simple moving average test in December, followed by a 20-day exponential moving average test earlier this month, both of which saw immediate and sharp buying action from the bulls. Meta has lots of upside from here with the initial break of $362 being first confirmation of more upside ahead. In short, this chart is extremely bullish.

We see a slightly different but no less bullish pattern with Alphabet, as it is also on the verge of a major breakout higher.

StockCharts

Alphabet’s momentum is also restrained at the moment, leaving plenty of firepower for the bulls to carry this one higher. Alphabet has an ascending triangle pattern that is very near completion, and is close enough that it could breakout today or very soon. A close above $144 is the cue that Alphabet is likely starting its next major run higher after consolidating since October. Again, this chart is extremely bullish and will remain so as long as the lower bound of the ascending triangle is respected.

Wrapping up

Obviously, I see a lot of cause for bullishness right now with XLC. The fund is a non-diversified bet on a sector that absolutely loves the month of January, and after it pulled back to start the year, is already marching higher again. It is but a matter of time before we see new highs, and that is likely to attract even more money into the sector. I believe XLC will be a strong performer this year, fueled by Meta and Alphabet, and that the time to consider buying is now.