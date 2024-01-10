Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UTF: Solid Long-Term Infrastructure Fund Providing Monthly Distributions

Summary

  • Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund remains a solid long-term play on the infrastructure space while providing monthly cash flow for investors.
  • The UTF closed-end fund's global exposure and leverage add to its potential upside in a continuing recovery, and the fund has historically performed well against its benchmark.
  • I expect utilities and infrastructure to have a better performance in 2024, but I would be looking at a larger discount for UTF before adding significantly.
Inflation Concept with Paper Arows

anilakkus

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

The last two months of 2023 were good for the overall equity space. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund's (NYSE:UTF) share price was lagging behind the fund's underlying performance, and

Nick Ackerman is a former financial advisor using his experience to provide coverage on closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. Nick has previously held Series 7 and Series 66 licenses and has been investing personally for over 14 years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UTF, NEE, AMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

S
Sane Man
Today, 12:53 PM
Comments (1.29K)
Thanks Nick! Yah, the discount was over 6% last week and I got too cute and missed most of the opportunity to add on though. It’s amazing how fast the discounts get erased when sentiment changes. I’m seeing it across many of my holdings. My hope is there’s some sort of equilibrium between NAV and the share prices going forward with an upward basis on both. My two Pimco CEFs PDO and PFN seem to have premiums now getting ahead of themselves. Nice to see the if th NAVs move up faster now.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (18.66K)
@Sane Man indeed! This article was actually written a week and a half ago for Lab members. Suffice it to say, for republishing I had to do quite a bit of editing! Discounts/premiums can certainly move really quickly.
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 12:34 PM
Comments (808)
Seems that a logical conclusion is: BUY NEE! Itsthe mover for all these etf's, and has predictable big price increase in 2024 after terrible, and unusual, terrible 2023. No reason to own mediocre stocks as part of these etf's, when NEE is majority holding in all
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (18.66K)
@cfrd thank you for sharing your opinion. I'm also long NEE.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

