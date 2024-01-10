Torsten Asmus

Readers of my research know that I am a macro-focused investor, using macro trends and facts to shape my investment recommendations. Back in June, I reiterated my bullish view on the United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG), as I was expecting elevated summer heating demand for natural gas from El Niño conditions to boost the UNG ETF.

However, despite 2023 being the hottest year on record, with temperatures 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the long-term average (Figure 1), natural gas prices did not respond as expected, as natural gas production also reached a record high, far surpassing consumption and exports (Figure 2).

Figure 1 - 2023 was the warmest year on record (BBC) Figure 2 - Gas prices was held in check by record production (EIA)

Surging gas production kept a lid on Henry Hub natural gas prices, on which the UNG ETF is based.

For those interested in learning more about the mechanics of the UNG ETF, I recommend they read one of my prior articles. The UNG ETF suffers from futures roll decay and should only be used for short-term tactical trading.

Warm Fall/Winter Led To Weak Gas Prices

In the Fall, although normal seasonality was supportive of higher natural gas prices (as traders bet on winter heating demand), El Niño conditions, which causes higher than normal temperatures across most of North America, acted as a headwind and kept prices in check (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - El Nino normally causes warmer weather (NOAA)

In fact, natural gas prices decisively broke down on November 16th, when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ("NOAA") released its winter outlook, calling for a warm 2023/2024 winter season (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Spot natural gas prices broke down in November as forecasters predict a warm winter (Author created with stockcharts.com)

This spurred a massive sell-off in spot natural gas prices, driving the UNG ETF to fresh multi-year lows at $4.50 / share (Figure ).

Figure 5 - UNG fell to multi-year lows as a result (stockcharts.com)

Investors who bet against natural gas, for example, using the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), reaped bonanza gains, as spot natural gas prices plunged from ~$3 to a low of $2.23. However, as I warned in a recent note on the KOLD ETF, the one constant in natural gas markets is volatility and KOLD investors should take their winnings and run.

Winter Storm Could Squeeze Gas Prices But May Not Be Sustainable

Natural gas is one of the most volatile commodities and is often labeled as a "widowmaker" because it can cause devastating losses for those that bet incorrectly.

Although natural gas prices exhibit very strong seasonality driven by weather patterns (Figure 6), there is always the risk of a 'squeeze' in natural gas, as weather is inherently unpredictable.

Figure 6 - Natural gas seasonality (equityclock.com)

In recent days, a massive winter storm has been pummeling many parts of the United States, causing natural gas for February delivery to surge by 13.4% on January 9th. Is this squeeze in natural gas prices sustainable?

In the short-run, depending on the severity of the winter storm, natural gas prices may yet squeeze higher. However, we must keep in mind that these short-term gains due to weather are unsustainable.

For example, during the freak winter storm of 2021, when broad swathes of Texas was frozen, spot natural gas prices surged higher by 17% from trough to peak and the UNG ETF rallied 8% (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Weather-driven surges in natural gas prices are unsustainable (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

However, once the storm passed, natural gas prices quickly reverted to seasonal norms and the UNG ETF lost its gains.

I believe once the current winter storm passes, natural gas prices and the UNG ETF will settle down back to pre-panic levels.

Geopolitics Could Be A Wildcard

What could drive natural gas prices sustainably higher is if the current Gaza/Israel war expands into a regional conflict, dragging in other parties like Iran and shutting down major shipping routes.

Since December, Houthi rebels have been showing their support for Gaza by attacking vessels sailing in the Red Sea, leading to the United States and its allies deploying naval forces to defend the key trade route.

As a reminder, with the Russian Nord Stream pipeline to Europe destroyed, much of Europe's natural gas is imported via seaborne LNG tankers from the Middle East. Due to the Houthi attacks, LNG tankers have been re-routed away from the Red Sea/Suez Canal, adding over a month to travel times and potentially disrupting supplies.

Seasonality Comes Into Play In March

Furthermore, seasonality may switch from a headwind to a tailwind once again in a few weeks, as traders start to bet on the upcoming summer heating season. As we can see from Figure 6 above, natural gas prices tend to bottom in February/March and rally until May/June.

Conclusion

For now, I believe the best course of action is to sit out this unsustainable surge in the UNG ETF, driven by the latest winter storm. Typically, these storms last a few days and gas prices quickly revert once the storm passes.

However, looking farther out, I believe investors can think about betting on higher natural gas prices via the UNG ETF beginning in February/March, as seasonality tends to be supportive. Depending on how the Gaza/Israel war develops, important shipping routes for seaborne LNG may be disrupted and can cause gas prices to trade higher.

I rate the UNG ETF a hold.