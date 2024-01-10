ICF: Office And Retail Create Some Concern

jimfeng

The iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) covers a somewhat representative portfolio of the REIT landscape, but it's by no means a total picture with only 30 holdings. We focus on maturity walls and the fact that the industry is characterised by a good degree of distress. However, some of the larger exposures are likely resilient, and that the ICF is probably going to be somewhat insulated from idiosyncratic damage, although deteriorating funding conditions could affect asset values. We are quite confident in the Fed pivot happening, although we don't think inflation will come down sufficiently given current rate cutting expectations slated to begin in March. On balance, we don't see exceptional reason for alarm, but we wouldn't initiate a position either.

ICF Breakdown

The following are the broad sectoral exposures:

ICF Sectors (iShares.com)

Telecom tower REITs include Crown Castle (CCI) and American Tower (AMT), which should be fairly resilient. We do point out that AMT has sold its India business at what appears to be a much smaller multiple than what its majority US business is being valued at, with a $2.5 billion sale for a business that represents around 10% of the sales. Multiples are even steeper for the US tower businesses then, but that also means that the rate situation is going to have an outsized impact on fair values for these assets, and they have the quality to evade distress premiums that may be faced by other real estate asset classes. With rates moving in the right direction, these assets should be relatively well positioned, and do represent quite a lot of the portfolio at 17.4%.

Industrial REITs are at 10%, but we think Prologis (PLD) at 8.7% dominates the exposure here, and they are adequately positioned as a warehouse real estate owner. Datacenter REITs similarly look alright at around 12% of the portfolio, including network economics exposure like Equinix (EQIX).

Healthcare REITs are at 6.03% of the portfolio, and we believe that this is represented singularly by Welltower (WELL). ICF is not very diversified at only 30 holdings so it's not a major surprise that there's only one healthcare REIT. Assisted living properties are a little sketchy at the moment, but Welltower seems to be benefiting as a well-capitalised incumbent able to make acquisitions from forced sellers at substantial discounts, which is very good on balance.

Self-storage and residential REITs aren't of particular concern, given that retail demand for housing remains high on structural lack of supply, and the direction of rates will help asset values here.

Remarks

Where it gets a bit more concerning is in office REITs and in Retail REITs, which together represent almost 19% of the portfolio, which is not insubstantial. Office is in danger, and as soon as major employers de-risk themselves by selling real estate assets, hybrid and remote work will likely gain more ground and further impair office asset values. The maturity walls in offices are substantial. This also means that financing conditions improving will be an important incremental factor for office REIT values, and lowering rates will do that. However, idiosyncratic premiums on the segment could very well rise, and therefore we are not bullish on offices.

Retail is also an area that capital markets actors see as a possible zone of distress, as a shallow recession will cause more store closures and that will put a lot of supply on the market to the detriment of the retail REITs. Companies are already hedging this risk by doing sale-leaseback deals in order to free up cash and not be on the hook if retail asset values fall, loading this risk onto REITs and property investors instead.

ICF has an expense ratio of 0.33%. This is because the portfolio is more narrow and less diversified, which isn't such a good thing. The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) has an expense ratio of 0.14% which is substantially lower despite quite similar sectoral exposures, and with the liquidity in REITs is closer to what we'd expect for these sorts of ETFs.

Expense ratios aren't that low, and we have always felt that REIT ETFs are highly redundant as the REITs themselves are already often diversified portfolios of assets, sometimes even focused on multiple segments. Moreover, we have quite substantial concerns about office real estate, which we think will never fully recover after COVID even with the help of a Fed pivot, and retail is higher risk as well. The P/CF is also around 17x, implying cap rates only slightly above 5%, which is the historical average, despite what we believe are outstanding concerns. As we detail here, there is a corporate debt pressure in the US, and we see no reason why disinflation will accelerate at this point. That inflation will have to be matched by implied returns in cap rates. In all, not terribly compelling.