Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AppLovin: New AI Ad Engine Set To Power Results

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.37K Followers

Summary

  • AppLovin is poised to show solid growth in 2024 driven by its new AI advertising technology engine.
  • The company's upgraded AXON engine has already shown significant early progress after its launch.
  • AppLovin's opportunities for growth include expanding into new verticals, leveraging its Wurl platform for connected TV advertising, and stabilizing its app portfolio business.

Man gambling online while drinking beer at the pub

andresr

After a strong year performance in 2023, AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) looks poised to have another strong showing in 2024 powered by its new AI advertising technology engine.

Company Profile

APP offers software solutions that help mobile app developers optimize

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.37K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

O
Orgnfan
Today, 3:00 PM
Comments (119)
I’m mad I missed this $12-20 I think I saw that price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About APP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.