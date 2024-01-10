3 Dividend Aristocrats Signal Buy In January With 7 To Watch

K_Thalhofer/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an on-line slide-show detailing the latest 2023 S&P Dividend Aristocrats. The article, entitled The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, is by Dan Burrows, a contributing editor.

S&P Dow Jones Indices rebalances the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats every January, the Aristocratic population now stands at 66. The next listing update should appear in February.

Nevertheless, most of this collection of 66 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends. The consequence of stock market popularity (measured by stock price) is skinny dividends. The contrarian approach finds the top dogs by looking for high dividends. This month, three of the top ten and one outside the ten highest-yield Aristocrats, live up to the dogcatcher ideal. That is, they pay annual dividends (from $1K invested) exceeding their single share prices.

Three in the top ten are: Amcor PLC (AMCR); Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) & Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). A lone ideal outsider is Hormel Foods (HRL).

Seven more in the top ten, Realty Income Corp (O), 3M Co (MMM), T. Rowe Price Group (TROW), Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), Chevron Corp (CVX), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), and AbbVie Inc (ABBV), could soon join the ideal four. O was just $4.03 off the mark as of 1/8/24.

As we are now over nine months, past three-years, removed from the 2020 Ides of March dip, the time to snap-up those three lingering top yield Aristocrat dogs is at hand... Of course, when another big bearish drop in price happens, your strategy would be to add to your position in any of those you then hold.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 9.71% To 26.77% Top Ten Aristocrat Net Gains To January 2025

Two of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were also verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, this yield-based December 12 forecast for Aristocrats (as graded by Brokers) was 20% accurate.

Estimated dividend-returns from $1000 invested in each of these highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst-median-target-prices, as reported by YCharts, produced the 2024-25 data -points for the projections below. (Note: target-prices from less-than two analysts were not used.) Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to January 8, 2025 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) netted $267.69 based on a median target price estimate from 24 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp netted $225.05 based on a median target price estimate from 14 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 12% over the market as a whole.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) was projected to net $150.80, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% under the market as a whole.

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) was projected to net $141.91 based on the median of target price estimates from 13 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% under the market as a whole.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) was projected to net $129.13, based on the median of target price estimates from 22 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 47% less than the market as a whole.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) was projected to net $119.51, based on a median of target estimates from 19 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% under the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust was projected to net $116.35, based on the median of target price estimates from 16 analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% greater than the market as a whole.

Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) was projected to net $105.04 based on target price estimates from 8 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate is subject to risk/volatility 37% under the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) net $101.03, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 28 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) net $97.13, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 14.54% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta ranking showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 21% less than the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs," even if they are "Aristocrats."

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Broker Targets

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a measure of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. These broker estimates can be seen as the emotional component (as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below). As noted above, these scores may also be regarded as contrarian.

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The January Dogs of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top ten Aristocrat Dogs selected 1/8/24 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place went to one industrials representative, 3M Co [1].

Then two real estate representatives took the second, and fifth slots, Realty Income Corp [2], and Federal Realty Investment Trust [5].

Following, in third, was the lone consumer cyclical representative, Amcor PLC [3]. Then in fourth and sixth places, were two financial services sector Aristocrats, T. Rowe Price Group Inc [4], and Franklin Resources Inc [6].

A lone technology representative placed seventh, International Business Machines Corporation [7], and an energy member placed eighth, Chevron Corp [8].

Finally two healthcare representatives in the top ten, placed ninth and tenth, Walgreens Boots Alliance [9], and AbbVie Inc [10], to complete the January S&P500 Dividend Aristocrats top-ten, by yield.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Aristocrats Showed 7.65% To 24.00% Upsides To January 2025; (31). Ten -0.87% to -11.69% Downside Dogs Were Shown

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median-price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" measure of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price-target-estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains, (or unrealistic expectations).

Analysts Estimated A 17.71% Disadvantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced, of Top Ten Dividend Aristocrats To January, 2025

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by (dividend/price) yield results for this monthly update.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats by yield selected 1/8/24 represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (32) Delivering 4.05% Vs. (33) 4.92% Net Gains by All Ten, Come January, 2025

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield was predicted (by analyst 1-year targets) to deliver 17.71% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest-priced Aristocrats top-yield stock, Chevron Corp, was projected by analysts to deliver the best net gain of 22.5%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats as of January 8 were: Amcor PLC; Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc; Franklin Resources; Realty Income Corp; Federal Realty Investment Trust, with prices ranging from $9.81 to $102.33

The five higher-priced top-yield Aristocrats as of January 8 were: T. Rowe Price; 3M Co; Chevron Corp; International Business Machines Corporation; AbbVie Inc, whose prices ranged from $106.91 to $161.43.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 15% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the four stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

The following 3 (as of 1/8/24) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: Amcor PLC; Franklin Resources Inc; Walgreens Boots Alliance. Watch for Realty Income Corp to plunge $4.03 to become ideal next month.

Price Drops or Dividend Increases Could Get All Ten Top Aristocrat Dogs Back to "Fair Price" Rates For Investors

Source: YCharts.com

Since three of the top ten Aristocrats shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following charts compare those three plus seven at current prices. The dollar and percentage differences between recent and fair prices are documented in the top chart. Recent pricing is shown in the middle chart. Fair pricing, when all ten top dogs conform to the ideal, is displayed in the bottom chart.

S&P500 Aristocrats Alphabetically by Ticker Symbol

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices & Kiplinger.com.

Note that the number of years of dividend increases for these 66 Aristocrats are documented in the far right column on the chart above.

The net gain/loss estimates in the article above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.