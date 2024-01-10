Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 10, 2024 1:18 PM ETAZZ Inc. (AZZ) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.97K Followers

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 10, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sandy Martin - IR, Three Part Advisors

Tom Ferguson - President and CEO

Philip Schlom - CFO

David Nark - SVP of Marketing, Communications and IR

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Security

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis & Co.

Jon Braatz - Kansas City Capital

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the AZZ Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sandy Martin, of Three Part Advisors. Please go ahead.

Sandy Martin

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review AZZ's financial results for the fiscal 2024 third quarter which ended November 30, 2023.

Joining the call today are Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer; Philip Schlom, Chief Financial Officer; and David Nark, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Communications and Investor Relations. After today's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Please note, the live webcast for today's call, which can be found at www.azz.com/investor-events.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements by their nature are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Except for actual results, our comments containing forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are detailed from time to time in documents followed by AZZ with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, therefore undue reliance should not be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AZZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AZZ

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.