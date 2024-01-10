Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Jan. 10, 2024 1:48 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Stock, ABBV:CA Stock
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference January 10, 2024 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Michael - President and Chief Operating Officer

Jeff Stewart - Chief Commercial Officer

Roopal Thakkar - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Schott - J.P.Morgan

Chris Schott

Good morning, everybody. I'm Chris Schott at J.P.Morgan, and it's my pleasure to be hosting a fireside chat today with AbbVie. From the company, we have Rob Michael, President and Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Stewart, Chief Commercial Officer, Scott Reents, CFO, and Roopal Thakkar, Chief Medical Officer. So thanks everyone for joining us today.

Rob Michael

Thanks for having us, Chris.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Chris Schott

Yes, Rob. So Rob, maybe just to kick off, looking at 2024 can you just walk through some of your top priorities? And there's been a lot of activity with the company? So how have those changed over the course of the last year or so?

Rob Michael

The focus for the company is clearly on trying to return to growth in ‘25, like strong growth in ‘25. So it's really about the growth platform. I'm going to have Jeff cover some of the details, but if you think about it, it's really the five key therapeutic brands, Skyrizi, Rinvoq, Ubrelvy, Vraylar, QULIPTA, as well as the aesthetics portfolio. So maybe Jeff can talk about some of the progress we're making on those three brands and I'll come back on the pipeline.

Jeff Stewart

Yes, I mean these big brands, you know, as Rob described the growth platform, we have very, very strong momentum. So if you think about Skyrizi and Rinvoq, we anticipate continued very, very strong share gains over the year. That's driven by sort of fundamental sort of commercial execution, and I think also several catalysts that we'll see over the year. Some of those

