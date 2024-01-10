CVS: Don't Forget About This Deep Value Gem

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

A few months ago, we wrote an article titled "The Top 3 Reasons To Buy CVS Health".

The article focused on the top elements of our bull thesis on CVS (NYSE:CVS), including the resilient financials, impressive scale, and attractive valuation.

As it currently stands, the stock is up more than 14% since this initial article, more than double the return of the S&P 500 over that timeframe.

That said, we think the company remains a compelling buy.

The company's earnings in November of 2023 re-affirmed our thesis, and the valuation, at only 12x GAAP P/E, makes the company one of the most attractively valued stocks on the market.

Today, we'll break down what has happened with CVS since we last published on the company, and explain why we're retaining our "Buy" rating on the stock - despite the recent run-up in share price.

Our Thesis

In case you missed our initial article, our "Buy" thesis on CVS is predicated on three things: the financials, the moat, and the valuation. Here's a summary of the case we made in September:

Strong Financial Performance: CVS Health has demonstrated robust financial performance despite its stock dip in 2023.

Shareholders have witnessed continuous beats in both top and bottom-line expectations for more than five years, with recent quarterly revenue reaching $89 billion (10% YoY growth).

Earnings and FCF have consistently increased, highlighting strong cash conversion and well-run operations, distinguishing CVS from retail competitors like Walgreens (WBA) and Rite Aid (OTC:RADCQ). Massive Scale and Integrated Offerings: CVS's merger with Aetna in late 2018 positioned it as the first fully integrated healthcare company at scale in the U.S.

The company operates through three revenue-producing segments: Pharmacy Services, Health Services, and Health Care Benefits, providing a comprehensive healthcare product to more than 100 million customers.

CVS's scale allows for cross-selling opportunities across different dimensions of human health, leading to strong revenue and profit diversification. Attractive Valuation: CVS currently trades at an attractive valuation; 0.27x sales and 5.16x free cash flow. This represents 5-year lows and a historically advantageous entry point.

The valuation appears to be a great deal based on historical values and is supported by a "B+" value score from Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating System.

The stock also sports a solid 3.4% dividend yield.

What's Changed?

Since our article, the stock went on a 14% run, beating the S&P 500's total return:

TradingView

Some of this rally was likely due to the company's Q3 earnings report, which showed continued growth and resilience in what remains a competitive overall environment.

Despite the GAAP EPS miss, the Q3 normalized EPS and revenue numbers both beat, which continues the company's strong track record of continued top and bottom-line beats:

Seeking Alpha

In addition to the financial beats, management retains a positive outlook for the business on a go-forward basis:

We generated outstanding operating cash flows, bringing our year-to-date total to $16.1 billion. We are reconfirming our guidance range for 2023 adjusted EPS of $8.50 to $8.70, this reflects execution against our strategy with strong performance in our Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment and continued momentum in our Health Services segment, offsetting incremental Medicare Advantage medical cost pressures in our Health Care Benefits segment.

This quote from CEO Karen Lynch also highlights one of the company's other strengths; the strong revenue diversity.

In their recent presentation at the JP Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco, CVS re-iterated the strength in its 3-pronged approach to healthcare:

CVS Presentation

As each of these three prongs are comparable in operating income size, the business is naturally hedged against fluctuations in the healthcare market, which gives the company the flexibility to focus on increasing EPS over the long term.

Thankfully, this is exactly where management is focused:

CVS Presentation

Right now, the company sees future improvements to Medicare advantage margins, which should add to an already impressive floor of 6% EPS growth over the interim.

Other growth vectors include Cordavis, a new (fully owned) biosimilar producer and distribution company. This new subsidiary, launched in August of 2023, should provide better prices to CVS customers on popular medications, further improving CVS's pharmacy business & cost structure.

When compared with Rite Aid and Walgreens, it's clear that the merger with Aetna in 2018 was the correct move when it comes to the competitive environment, and thus profitability & return on equity:

Seeking Alpha

Finally, liquidity is in a good spot, with net debt at $63 billion, annual free cash flow of $13 billion, and no near-term cliffs or maturities.

Taken together, CVS continues to grow and produce strong financial results as a consequence of its strong market position and moat within the U.S. healthcare industry.

The Valuation

Despite management's continued execution across the board as outlined, CVS's stock remains well priced.

If the company hits their FY23 EPS target of $8.50-$8.70, CVS will be trading at roughly 9.3x net income in 30 days' time. When taking management's guidance into account with the company's track record, we think that $8.50-$8.70 is completely achievable.

This is a great deal, both nominally and historically.

From a historical perspective, CVS is trading at an 8-12% discount to where it has historically over the last 5 years. This extends to a more than ~20% discount in some cases, like the EV/Sales multiple:

Seeking Alpha

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating System also assigns the company a rating of "B+", which means that the company is well priced vs. its sector.

This includes a 60% lower P/E than other healthcare companies.

While this is likely skewed due to the number of high-multiple drug companies that are creating promising new drugs and therapies, the discount here really stands out.

Finally, CVS's potential 9.3x net income multiple stands in contrast to the S&P 500's ~25x bottom line valuation, despite the fact that CVS has an in-line future growth trajectory.

All in all, the company is attractively priced, even when taking into account the recent run-up in shares. It would take a rally towards ~$140 for the company to be more fully valued, in our eyes.

Risks

There are some risks to buying CVS at this time, including further deterioration in Medicare margins, which, to some degree, are at the mercy of prevailing politics.

Other than that, though, CVS appears well insulated from many, many risks as a company - this is one of the main reasons why we like it so much from a long-term standpoint. The valuation is already discounted and attractive, the business is self-hedging, and the demand for healthcare isn't going anywhere.

Perhaps in the long term, demographic shifts around fertility rates and slowing population growth (or even decline) would provide some earnings headwinds to CVS.

Additionally, it's possible that alternative healthcare delivery methods in the future could disrupt CVS; either digitally, or via a new pricing model.

However, for the time being, things appear to be humming along. And, given any developments on the above topics, we think the company, with nearly 350 billion in revenue, is in a position to act and protect itself.

Summary

In sum, CVS remains an attractive long-term investment due to its strong results, impressive scale, and attractive valuation.

The recent rally in shares following our first article shouldn't dissuade any new entrants from buying, or induce current investors to sell. There's still a long runway for success here as an investor, whether it's through the dividend, multiple expansion, or continued management execution.

We re-iterate our rating of CVS as a "Buy".