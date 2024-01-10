Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SMH: You Need Exposure To The Vibrant And Lucrative Semiconductor Sector

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.17K Followers

Summary

  • The VanEck Semiconductor ETF has been significantly outperforming the broad market indexes and has an average annual return of 24%+.
  • Nvidia, the top holding in the SMH ETF with a 21% weight, is generating strong growth in revenue and free-cash-flow and is arguably not over-valued.
  • Global semiconductor sales are projected to triple over the next decade. As a result, all investors need to have exposure to this dynamic and very lucrative sector.
technician with wafer

PonyWang

My followers know I have been bullish on the semiconductor sector for years. That is due to multiple powerful catalysts. Among them are growth across a variety of technology sub-sectors: high-speed networking, data centers, 5G handsets and infrastructure, EVs, clean-tech, and the on-shoring of supply-chains - just to name a

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
21.17K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMH, XSD, AVGO, VOO, DIA, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

d
davidm62
Today, 4:38 PM
Comments (15)
Thanks for the review. Like MarkRead, I too have FSELX in my 403b and Roth 457 work retirement accounts through Fidelity, with SMH and NVDA in Vanguard brokerage and IRA accounts. I am quite optimistic about semis over the next decade, for reasons that you discuss in your opening paragraph.
A
AngusO
Today, 4:26 PM
Comments (31)
Been using a combination of MGK, XSD, and XSW for a while as my core long term growth and technology positions and been very happy with them. Decided to go XSD over SMH since MGK already has a 5%ish allocation to Nvidia and and MGK is one of my largest holdings. Figured rounding that out with equal weight semis and softwares would give me a pretty broad exposure to a forever innovating sector in position weights but still targeted enough to see good alpha above the regular indexes
K
Kenster-Vibe
Today, 4:19 PM
Comments (1.24K)
Thank you for the review of SMH -- I'm also a fan of the Semiconductor sector. I love that SMH has the big hitters I like --- NVDA, TSM, AVGO, ASML.
M
MarkRead
Today, 3:31 PM
Comments (14)
I own SMH along with a complimentary mutual fund FSELX, which has a slightly different mix of semiconductor companies. FSELX is actively managed and has slightly outperformed SMH across most time periods.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SMH ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SMH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.