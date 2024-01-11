Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Who's Buying BBB+ Rated REITs

Jan. 11, 2024 7:00 AM ETPEAK, ARE, REXR, ESS, NNN, KIM, REG, VTR, AVB5 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Blue-chip REITs are high-quality companies with stable earnings and dividends but they often trade at higher valuations.
  • BBB+ rated REITs offer a balance of safety and potential for growth, with lower entry prices and room for upside.
  • In this article, I'll discuss BBB+ rated REITs worth considering.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Highway directional sign for BBB bond credit rating

mbbirdy

One of my final 2023 articles was “Who’s Buying These ‘Fortress’ A-Rated REITs?”

In it, I described blue-chip real estate investment trusts, or REITs, as being:

“… the crème de la crème, the very best-quality companies that you can own. They’re

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT® on Alpha today... for more in-depth research on REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. You'll get more articles throughout the week, and access to our Ratings Tracker with buy/sell recommendations on all the stocks we cover. Plus unlimited access to our multi-year Archive of articles. 

Here are more of the features available to you. And there's nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial. Just click this link.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a FREE copy of my new book, REITs for Dummies!

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
115.14K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, REXR, O, MAA, PLD, CPT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

A
Adegon79
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (70)
I got into NNN in October at $34.99 as I had some cash to add and it just felt too cheap to ignore. I love when articles like this come out after I already bought the recommendation recently at an even lower price. It's probably just me being lucky, but it gives me the illusion of feeling smart!
FIRE With Bitcoin profile picture
FIRE With Bitcoin
Today, 7:22 AM
Comments (14.16K)
Not me. Buying bitcoin hand over fist.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:23 AM
Comments (77.27K)
@FIRE With Bitcoin hmmmm..... I'm sure you're backing up the truck with Bitcoin ETFs, right?
A
AAJetMan
Today, 7:07 AM
Comments (1.14K)
quite happy with NNN!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:11 AM
Comments (77.27K)
@AAJetMan Good choice. Thanks for reading and all the best.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEAK--
Healthpeak Properties, Inc.
ARE--
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
REXR--
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
ESS--
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
NNN--
NNN REIT, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.