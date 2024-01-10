Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

McDonald's CosMc's Suggests Upside Potential

Jan. 10, 2024 3:58 PM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD) Stock
Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.9K Followers

Summary

  • McDonald's is positioned well in the market with its strong brand name and mostly-franchised business model.
  • The company's recent quarterly results showed resilience and growth, with global systemwide sales and comparable store sales performing well.
  • McDonald's new beverage-led concept, CosMc's, has the potential to be a successful competitor in the long run.
  • Though our fair value estimate is below where shares are currently trading, the high end of our fair value estimate range speaks to upside potential.

McDonald"s Reports 14 Percent Revenue Increase In Third Quarter Earnings

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

By Brian Nelson, CFA

We like how McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is positioned in the current market environment. The company's brand name is nearly unmatched on the world stage by any other restaurant save for Yum Brands' (

This article was written by

Valuentum profile picture
Valuentum
17.9K Followers
We offer subscriptions and exclusive newsletters. Visit our website at www.valuentum.com for more information. Valuentum is an independent investment research publisher, offering premium equity reports and dividend reports, as well as commentary across all sectors/companies, a Best Ideas Newsletter (spanning market caps, asset classes), a Dividend Growth Newsletter, modeling tools/products, and more. Valuentum is based in the Chicagoland area. Valuentum is not a money manager, broker, or financial advisor. Valuentum is a publisher of financial information. Please read our Disclaimer that applies to all articles published on Seeking Alpha: http://www.valuentum.com/categories/20110613. Follow us on Twitter: @Valuentum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Brian Nelson owns shares in SPY, SCHG, QQQ, DIA, VOT, BITO, RSP, and IWM. Valuentum owns SPY, SCHG, QQQ, VOO, and DIA. Brian Nelson's household owns shares in HON, DIS, HAS, NKE, DIA, RSP, SCHG, QQQ, and VOO. Some of the other securities written about in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios. Contact Valuentum for more information about its editorial policies.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MCD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MCD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MCD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.