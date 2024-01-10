A Conservative Investor's Year In Review - 2023

shapecharge/E+ via Getty Images

At this time last year, I provided a summary of my conservative portfolio's performance. My loss of -3.25% outperformed the S&P 500 -19.66% and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index -13%. It seemed that the honest thing to do is to now report how my portfolio did in 2023. My results were 5.07% compared to the S&P 500's 24.3% and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index's 5.7%. At face value, one might think I should be unhappy with my results. And yet, having a 50/50 portfolio, I beat the market during the two-year period.

Conservative Portfolio $1.00 - .0325 = .9675 * 1.0507 = $1.0166 S&P 500 50%/50% $1.00- .1966 = .8034 * 1.243 = $0.9986 $0.4993 Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index $1.00- .13 = .87 * 1.057 = $0.9186 $0.4598 Total $0.9591 Click to enlarge

I would have also beat the market if either the NASDAQ Composite or NASDAQ 100 were included in the calculations.

2022 2023 NASDAQ Composite -33.1% 26.8% NASDAQ 100 -32.97% 53.81% 50/50 Portfolio Return $0.884 $0.9753 Click to enlarge

When I was younger, I did not have a conservative portfolio. For years, I was all in on stocks. I had time to recover from market downturns. I was seeking to establish a substantial net worth that ultimately enabled me to retire at age 55. I was less knowledgeable about investing and made more than my share of mistakes. I did recover from those mistakes and have tried to carry those lessons forward.

As a retiree of the State of Wisconsin, fate was kind to me. The Wisconsin Retirement System [WRS] is one of the strongest in the nation. Retirees have the option of choosing the Core Trust Fund which is described as a fully diversified and balanced fund or to choose to have 50% of employee contributions invested in an all-stock Variable fund.

A very important difference between these two strategies is how annuity adjustments are calculated. The "Core Fund investments are smoothed over a five-year period." Variable Fund gains and losses are applied in full each year.[ii] Another difference is that "the Core Trust Fund portion of an annuity cannot be reduced below the final calculated Core amount of the annuity when it first began."

There are no cost-of-living adjustments. Retirees share the gains and losses. The only guarantee is the floor mentioned above. Having a floor may be reassuring when one first retires, but I know long-term retirees were shocked to see their annuities dramatically reduced in 2011 [-7%] and 2012 [-9.6%] after the losses of 2008 were completely recognized through the five-year smoothing process.

My knowledge of and participation in the WRS has made a great impression upon my post-retirement investment strategy. First, the combination of my pension and my Social Security benefit provides a guaranteed income that covers my non-discretionary expenditures. I have experienced extraordinary non-discretionary expenditures, specifically, medical (two knee replacements) and a damaged roof. I was well insured and my out-of-pocket expenses for both were manageable. As a result, my investment income from my retirement from age 55 to now, age 65, was directed toward covering discretionary expenditures (travel, home remodeling) and bolstering my investment balance sheet. In that time, my net worth has increased 39.5%.

I am admittedly an individual that has struggled to shift from a savings to a spending mode. In the past ten-year stretch, I wanted to enjoy my life while mitigating my deep-rooted insecurities of returning to a state of poverty, a state of being I knew periodically in my youth and early adulthood. I believe I am now well positioned for the next phase of my life and my conservative investment approach is meant to serve my goal of capital preservation and income between 4.5%-5%. It is time for me to relax and spend with less reservations.

In 2023, I stayed firm to my approach. Income was reinvested in guaranteed instruments. I held on to my dividend-paying stocks even though a couple of them underperformed due to rising interest rates. Still, I did make a few changes. In the beginning of 2023, my holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) were down -21.91%. On December 18, 2023, they were up 22.09%. The dividend calculated at my cost basis of $25,150 was 3.57%. Wishing to de-risk, I cashed out and shifted the proceeds to a series of certificates of deposit earning between 4.6% - 5.1%.

On August 21, 2023, I sold Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Fund No Load (FIUIX). It was paying a dividend of ~2.7%. Its performance in 2023 was disappointing. I had a good run with the fund. Given my holdings in Fidelity Select Utilities Portfolio No Load (FSUTX) and Fidelity Select Telecommunications Portfolio No Load (FSTCX), I felt the investment was redundant and that the monies would serve me better in fixed income. Just like my NRG trade, I shifted the proceeds to CDs of varying durations yielding between 4.65% - 5.5%.

In a lesser trade, I shifted a percentage of my Fidelity Short Duration High Income Fund Other (FSAHX) to the Fidelity High Income Fund No Load (SPHIX). I expected both funds to recover some of their 2022 losses. I also expected longer duration to outperform shorter duration. They, in fact, both performed well and comparably [FSAHX: 10.26% and SPHIX: 10.96%]. My expectation that SPHIX, with a duration of 7 years, will ultimately benefit more from rate cuts keeps my investment decision unchanged.

I also placed three limited sell orders. I had small holdings in WK Kellogg Co (KLG) and Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) due to spin-offs of Kellogg, now Kellanova (K) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), respectively. Each fell significantly after their creation. Though I wanted them out of my mix, I was willing to let them sit until their price reached breakeven. On January 8, 2024, KLG sold. KD has a greater distance to travel for me to recoup a couple of hundred dollars. Keeping the position is motivation to follow KD's story, one I find of interest. The third sell order is for a portion of my holdings in International Paper Company (IP). It is close to my sell price. My goal for the sale is simply to further de-risk. The remaining position will continue to enjoy a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Less I forget, as discussed in a previous article, for a number of reasons I also redeemed $20,000 in I-Bonds and reinvested them in higher-yielding CDs.

As a result of all these changes, my portfolio allocation of fixed income and cash/equities has shifted from 40%/60% to 55%/45%. The 55% of fixed income includes 2% cash, 34% CDs/bonds, and 19% higher yield bond mutual funds. The 45% of dividend-paying equities is comprised of 31% stocks and 14% defensive sector (i.e., consumer staples, utilities, telecommunications) mutual funds.

My expectations for 2024 are muted. I believe my equities [including AT&T Inc. (T) & Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)] will improve as the year progresses. I believe my bond funds will continue to pay good yields and experience capital appreciation once interest rate cuts begin. In that regard, as I have all along, I continue to believe the Federal Reserve. Thus, I am planning for three interest rate cuts in 2024. I choose to ignore the bond market's speculations of six rate cuts as I discern the most optimal durations of future fixed-income investments.

There will probably be times in 2024 that I compare my investment returns to the overall market. There is a good chance that my conservative approach will underperform. I will take solace in knowing that I do not have a goal of matching or beating the market. Looking to the WRS Core Trust Fund as a model, what I want most is a steady income without a jarring plunge that will upend my quality of life.

Given the first nine days in January, it should be an interesting year, indeed.