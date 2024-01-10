tiratus phaesuwan/iStock via Getty Images

The last time I spoke about Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the Seeking Alpha article entitled "Ardelyx: Underappreciated Biotech With Potential FDA Approval On Deck," it was gearing up to have its drug tenapanor as an add-on therapy for reducing serum phosphorous levels in patients with chronic kidney disease [CKD] on dialysis. It was able to achieve FDA approval of this drug after having a successful resubmission of tenapanor with respect to three phase 3 clinical studies known as PHREEDOM, BLOCK, and AMPLIFY. This drug, to be used to reduce serum phosphorous levels for this patient population, is going to be marketed as XPHOZAH. This newly approved drug is off to a pretty good start, whereby U.S. net product sales revenue for its first quarter of commercialization is expected to be around $2.5 million.

Besides the ability for this biotech to finally receive regulatory approval for the treatment of these CKD patients on dialysis, it was also able to guide higher with sales of its other regulatory approved drug IBSRELA. Matter of fact, it was stated that this drug will be able to generate U.S. net product sales of around $80 million for its first calendar year on the market, with sales expected to increase in 2024 even more. With such successful advancement on these two fronts, I believe that investors can have great long-term gains, as long as management continues to deliver its promise of increased sales product growth for both XPHOZAH and IBSRELA.

XPHOZAH Sales Could Be A Great Addition To Additional Revenue Generation

As I mentioned in the prior article, it didn't look good for Ardelyx, especially with the fact that the FDA had given it a complete response letter [CRL] for its drug tenapnor to reduce serum phosphorous levels in patients with chronic kidney disease [CKD]. However, I'm happy to report that since then it has gone through multiple hoops to overcome this setback by eventually being able to refile its New Drug Application [NDA] submission to the FDA. Not only was it able to resubmit its regulatory application to the FDA of tenapanor, but it was able to have it accepted as a class 2 review, which would only require a 6-month review period.

Having said that, the agency set a PDUFA date of October 17th of 2023 to decide upon whether or not this drug should be approved for these patients. I'm happy to report that the company was able to eventually receive FDA approval of XPHOZAH [tenapanor] for the control of serum phosphorus levels for patients with CKD. It wasn't an easy process, because it had to do a lot to eventually receive regulatory approval for this CKD drug. It had to get an FDA appeal granted, along with an advisory committee which gave it a favorable outcome in two scenarios. That is, there was a vote from the advisory committee panel of 9 - 2 that the benefits of tenapanor outweigh the risks, and then 10 -2 thereafter in which tenapanor, given together with phosphate binders, is also a good benefit/risk scenario.

Despite being early, this drug is not off to a bad initial start. It is expected that U.S. net product sales revenue for the first quarter of commercialization will be around $2.5 million. It remains to be seen how well that this drug will ultimately do on the market, but there is are two key factors to note which might help.

The first would be with respect to its differentiation, in that XPHOZAH is not a phosphate binder or a phosphate absorption inhibitor [PAI]. Thus, it has a unique mechanism of action, in which it is a sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 [NHE3] inhibitor. That is, it blocks the primary pathway of phosphate absorption, which is through the paracellular pathway. Having said that, this drug can be given as an add-on therapy for these CKD patients who either don't respond to phosphate binders or who are intolerant to such therapy.

The second and final advantage, plus why it might do well on the market, would be that about 70% of patients are unable to maintain target phosphorus levels over a 6-month period with current therapy [phosphate binders].

Financials

In terms of financials, this company is in good shape because of its cash on hand. That's because it has done several cash raising activities towards the end of 2023. It generated gross proceeds of about $58.4 million with respect to the sale of 13.8 million shares of its common stock under its Sales Agreement with Jefferies LLC. From there, it also received about $30 million from Kyowa Kirin along with $5 million from Healthcare Royalty Partners and drew about $22.5 million from SLR Capital. The cash position remains strong, because according to the company's updated January 2024 presentation, it has $184 million in cash as of December 31, 2023.

Before several of these cash-raising activities, it stated in its 10-Q SEC Filing that its cash on hand of $165.1 million would be enough to fund its operations for at least 1-year from the date of its 10-Q SEC Filing. Since it has been able to enact such other cash-raising activities, it should be well funded for an extended period of time beyond the prior projection.

Lastly, the company is also doing well in terms of sales of its irritable bowel syndrome drug with constipation [IBS-C] IBSRELA. It expects to reach between $140 to $150 million in net product sales of IBSRELA in 2024. Not only that, but the stock gained massive traction after it was announced that Ardelyx expects peak U.S. net product sales of $1 billion.

Risks To Business

There are risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Ardelyx. The first risk to consider would be with respect to ongoing sales of IBSRELA. Even though this biotech expects peak revenue of its drug for the treatment of patients with IBS-C to reach $1 billion, there is no guarantee that this expectation will be met.

The second risk to consider would be with respect to the launch of the newly approved drug XPHOZAH for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia which occurs in patients with CKD. Even though initial sales are strong for the time being, there is no assurance that such a trend will continue in the coming months. I believe that it will still do well, though, because of what I highlighted above, which is that XPHOZAH is not necessarily competing against phosphate binders. Instead, it is being given alongside phosphate binders to further enhance the ability for patients to reach adequate phosphorous levels.

Conclusion

Ardelyx has been able to climb itself out of the depths that it was in when the FDA gave its drug tenapanor a Complete Response Letter [CRL] for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia associated with CKD. However, since then not only has it been able to receive U.S. marketing approval of this drug, but it has been able to generate an initial interest in patients taking it. It remains to be seen how well this drug does in the long-term, but at least it has now been able to obtain regulatory approval for another indication as part of its pipeline.

My opinion is that the higher guidance given by Ardelyx, Inc. management, in that peak U.S. sales of IBSRELA are expected to reach $1 billion, reinforces my outlook that there is a good chance that Ardelyx could ultimately be acquired. The ability for IBSRELA to generate such sales would be enough, but now you have another drug approval that just happened. With FDA approval of XPHOZAH for treatment of hyperphosphatemia for CKD patients given, plus an increase in peak sales expectation of IBSRELA for IBS-C, I believe that investors can benefit with any potential gains made.