Late in August, I believed that the maker of the Omnipod Insulin Management System, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) was losing more weight itself. Shares have come under great pressure despite continued operational advancements in the business, as the company aims to revolutionize and simplify the lives of people suffering from diabetes. The company does so, not only providing relief for patients, but for the healthcare system at large as well.

The company has five-folded sales to over a billion dollars in the time frame of a decade, but the actual share price advancements have outpaced the operational growth, despite a serious setback seen already this year.

Insulet - Simplifying The Lives Of Diabetes Patients

An estimated half a billion people across the globe have diabetes, of which about 64 million require insulin. Within this group, Insulet focuses on an addressable market of just over 11 million patients, split pretty equally between type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

The Omnipod solution no longer requires needles and tubes, it is accessible, wearable, and discreet, in a product marketplace in which injections are still the common standard. Given these advantages and the fact that the solution is only adopted by a small percentage of the market, the potential is evident.

With an increasing market share grabbed by the Omnipod solution, the company has more than five-folded its sales over the past decade, which came at the expense of some dilution, although that profitability has been achieved from 2018 onwards. These advancements were more than outpaced by share price gains, as a $20 stock in the early 2010s peaked at $330 in May of this year.

Establishing A Base

With the stock and business showing strong growth, it was clear that expectations were getting elevated as the share price performance outpaced the operational results. For the year 2022, revenues grew to $1.3 billion with adjusted earnings reported at a mere $1.30 per share. Needless to say, with shares trading over $300, valuations were demanding. Moreover, the company actually operated with more than $700 million in net debt, for a leverage ratio in excess of 3 times, with EBITDA posted at $225 million.

Margins were not yet optimal as the company launched the Omnipod 5 system in August of that year, of course resulting in some additional costs with few immediate revenues to show for.

For 2023, the company originally guided for total revenues to increase by 14-19%, as the company started with a convincing 21% increase in sales for the first quarter, although margin pressure was seen with adjusted earnings seen at just $0.23 per share, making valuations nosebleed high.

In August, Insulet posted a 32% increase in second quarter sales to $396 million, as net earnings were reported at $0.39 per share, looking quite solid. The company now guided for full year sales to increase by 22-25%.

For the year, revenues are seen at around $1.6 billion, with operating profits anticipated at around $150 million, which should come in at around $1.50 per share. With shares down to $200 over the summer, a $14 billion equity valuation was still very high, certainly if we factor in a three-quarter of a billion net debt load. Trading at roughly 10 times sales, the issue is that margins are not too impressive, which made it too early to buy the dip.

While the decline in the share price, in combination with accelerating operating momentum, looked compelling, valuations were simply too demanding from the start. This certainly was the case as the market at large was recognizing the potential of weight loss therapies. This did not just (positively) impact the share prices of the producers of these drugs, but actually made investors cautious on many medical companies, which could see a setback from the success of these drugs.

A Bust - A Boom

As it turned out, shares of Insulet saw more pressure and fell another 40% through October, trading at lows of $125 per share, before now recovering to $198 per share. This comes after they even traded around $220 per share in recent weeks.

Other than a CFO transition, the debut of the Omnipod 5 in Germany, and FDA clearance for the Omnipod 5 application for the iPhone, it has been relatively quiet on the corporate front.

Early in November, Insulet reported a 27% increase in third quarter sales to $433 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.71 per share, with adjusted earnings coming in at $1.32 per share so far this year, as momentum has been driven by the Omnipod 5 system.

Following this convincing quarterly report, full year sales are seen up some 26-27%, with operating margins seen around 9-10% of sales. This accelerating momentum is comforting and while a $2 earnings per share number might be closer to reality, valuations are still nosebleed high.

Moreover, there is the overhang of the GLP-1s class of drugs on the diabetes market. The company claims that type 1 diabetes is not expected to be disrupted by G1P-1 drugs, as it is an autoimmune disease. Insulet claims that patients will still require insulin in type 2 diabetes, with these inhibitors only having the potential to delay the process, not prevent the usage of it.

And Now?

With the midpoint of the sales guidance now seen at $1.65 billion, a current $14 billion (and change) equity valuation to come in close to 8 times sales, although net debt is still substantial at nearly three-quarters of a billion. This multiple is rapidly coming down as the annualized third quarter sales number already a trend in excess of $1.7 billion.

With the company guiding for continued growth and margin expansion, I can easily see revenues for 2024 come in around $2 billion, as operating profits might range between $200 and $250 million. This could easily support an $3 earnings per share number, although this still results in high multiples.

Given all these moving factors, I am still performing a balancing act and erring cautious. While the outlook for the near term looks good and the G1P concerns might be overblown, the overall earnings multiples remain very demanding at roughly 100 times, although these are rapidly coming down.

Given these dynamics, I am taking a wait-and-see approach on Insulet Corporation shares here, and actively will reconsider on significant dips, depending on how momentum and margin expansion continues to evolve in the coming quarters.