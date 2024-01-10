yucelyilmaz

I have covered Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) twice in the last couple of years, and while the stock is up 67% from my December 2022 article, it is down 30% from my March 2023 one. In both articles, I was hovering between neutral to negative, and my primary issue with OCUL was: where's the need for another TKI, even as an implantable product?

OCUL develops OTX-TKI for neovascular or wet AMD. OTX-TKI is 600µg of the tyrosine kinase inhibitor Axitinib delivered as a proprietary implant in the eye. The key USP of this asset is the duration of the treatment effect, which, even in the phase 1 stage, was seen for 10 months in the 400μg Cohort 2. I also noted how:

"a significant percentage of patients did not need rescue medications at durations much longer than those obtained with currently available anti-VEGF injection therapies."

OTX-TKI is made possible using Ocular's hydrogel drug delivery platform. The platform develops sustained-release versions of previously approved therapies, allowing controlled drug release for extended periods, ranging from days to months. The product boasts biocompatibility, lacks preservatives, and is both biodegradable and dissolvable after drug delivery. The hydrogel, constructed as a biodegradable polyethylene glycol (PEG) network, accommodates the trapping and delivery of small molecules and large proteins in various dosages. The company holds numerous patents safeguarding this versatile technology.

However, the technology does not always work. Case in point: OCUL's studies of Travoprost in treating glaucoma, where the prostaglandin, widely used to address intraocular pressure (IOP) in open-angle glaucoma, failed to deliver positive results. That could have been because Travoprost sometimes requires to be combined with Timolol when monotherapy does not work. The OCUL product used Travoprost as a single agent and failed in phase 3 trials. More critically, concerns were raised about the sustained delivery approach, as "OTX-TP's effect appeared to wane over time," signifying a persistent issue beyond a singular trial.

In an earlier article, I discussed some early data from OTX-TKI:

…the trial, which compared OTX-TKI plus a 2mg dose of Eylea at one month, versus 2mg Eylea dosed every eight weeks, the current standard regimen, showed numerous non-inferiorities and at least some suspect superiority over Eylea. While BCVA or best corrected visual acuity looked similar, on two other measures - central subfield thickness and duration - OTX-TKI seems to have bettered Eylea. Especially in duration, the implant saw a 100% rescue-free patient set at 3 months, dropping down to 73% at 6 months, which compares favorably to high dose Eylea.

More phase 1 data, as I discussed in my May coverage, showed greater benefit and longer treatment duration and was comparable to Eylea, which was the active comparator in the trial. In trials, treatment duration that was 2-3 months longer than Eylea was observed. Here was my principal issue with the OTX-TKI program; as I had noted:

…on the one hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) itself is developing a longer-dose version of Eylea, which was very successful in a trial last year; and, on the other hand, if an additional two months of drug activity can dethrone an entrenched player like Eylea, then gene therapies should have the first advantage.

Gene therapies are aiming to be one-off therapies, or at the minimum, should last 3-5 years. They will be much more expensive than these implantable or otherwise longer duration anti-VEGF therapies, however, as the economics shows, if they can last for up to 8 years or so, they will have economics on their side, besides the obvious clinical efficiency of having to take just one injection in many years of life.

As I also discussed in that earlier article, there are many therapies being developed, and their differences can be counted in a number of months. At least 3 therapies have 6 months or longer as their target duration, while entrenched players like Eylea historically lasted for 12 to 16 weeks. In this space, gene therapies are coming with the promise of being one-time therapies, which in plain language implies maybe 5-8 years. Like I said, I do not see how OTX-TKI differentiates itself in this crowded field.

In June last year, for the first time in 12 months, four patients needed rescue therapy in the OTX-TKI arm. That means, 12 months is the most you can expect for the treatment effect to last before rescue therapy is needed. That is still a lot longer than Eylea, but the market must have disagreed because the stock fell spectacularly on this data.

In November, the FDA agreed to a Special Protocol Assessment requested by Ocular for their phase 3 trial, and the company said that dosing should [have begun] by year-end. However, no reference to such a trial can be found on the registry. The company did mention multiple times that the pivotal trial will need a partnership.

Financials

OCUL has a market cap of $484mn and a cash balance of $110mn. In December, the company, probably not able to find a suitable partner for OTX-TKI and deciding to go it alone, raised $100mn in a secondary offering. As the company noted, it intends to use this offering to fund the Phase 3 clinical development of AXPAXLI for the treatment of wet AMD. They also made $15 million in revenue from DEXTENZA, their legacy product. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $15.0 million, selling and marketing expenses were $9.3 million, and general and administrative expenses were $8.6 million. At that rate, they have a cash runway of 5-6 quarters if you include the extra cash.

Bottom Line

If you take gene therapy out of the picture - and admittedly, gene therapies have their own set of problems - then OTX-TKI has a place in the wet AMD treatment therapy space. The company has other programs ongoing, like diabetic retinopathy, but I have ignored that in this assessment. So anyway, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. does have a niche in the absence of gene therapy, which may take years to develop. But OTX-TKI will also take between 2 and 3 years to get approval, and meanwhile, entrenched players like Eylea are not sitting idle. They are also trying to improve their treatment duration. Moreover, while fewer injections make it easy for patients, removing an entrenched player is not equally easy. Considering all that, and being a cautious investor, I will watch Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. from the sidelines.