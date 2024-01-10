Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Watershed Moment For Crypto: SEC Approves Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Jan. 10, 2024
Summary

  • The SEC has approved Grayscale Investment's application to convert its Bitcoin fund into an ETF, allowing U.S. investors to easily buy Bitcoin.
  • The agency also approved applications from BlackRock, Ark Invest, and others, bringing in new funds offering lower fees than Grayscale.
  • Investors should be cautious about chasing the price of Bitcoin higher after the ETF approval, but Bitcoin halving and increased demand may see Bitcoin trade to $100,000+ over time.
  • Why you should swap GBTC after the conversion, and what you should buy instead.

Row of Multi-Coloured Bitcoin"s Arranged In Curve Against Colourful Background

peepo

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) watchers got huge news today. After years in the making, the ruling is in on a spot Bitcoin ETF. After a false start yesterday when the SEC's Twitter was hacked, the agency

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

s
sith sidious
Today, 6:19 PM
Comments
can't wait for the option action on these!
A
AlphaMan300
Today, 6:12 PM
Comments
Does it matter WHEN we sell GBTC in a Roth IRA to buy perhaps IBIT or FBTC (which will both hopefully have a lot of money in them for liquidity and tight buy/sell spreads)?

I want to get the best price, and not lose out in the switch over. I really don't understand if there is any rush to do this or not.
Thanks in advance for explaining this point to me/us.
Today, 6:18 PM
Comments
@AlphaMan300 GBTC discount should be zero by Friday, they'll start redeeming shares tomorrow.
bengalesq profile picture
bengalesq
Today, 5:30 PM
Comments
Breaking news! This is how I find out....
pat45 profile picture
pat45
Today, 5:19 PM
Comments
what is difference between spot ETF and BITO, GBTC, ETHE ect..or just more ETFs? When will a short ETF be created??
Today, 5:21 PM
Comments
@pat45 spot ETF will accurately track Bitcoin with little to no slippage or fees, the others are more complicated. Short ETF idk, but you can short the ETFs themselves at your own (extreme) risk.
S
SWinCA
Today, 5:29 PM
Comments
@pat45 No doubt there will be options on the major bitcoin ETFs which will be a way to short - without an actual short ETF.

GBTC (the current/old GBTC) is NOTHING like a spot ETF - as seen in its history of selling at 100% premiums over bitcoin price held, and 45% discounts to bitcoin price held.
l
lappygums
Today, 5:31 PM
Comments
@SWinCA
Not just short, but go long as well...meaning people can have exposure without actually buying btc.
l
lappygums
Today, 5:12 PM
Comments
People buying etfs will not increase demand for btc...and will most likely decrease the potential use of btc as a currency. So less people will own btc but will have exposure.
b
braticus
Today, 5:14 PM
Comments
@lappygums It's hasn't had the potential of a currency in years. No one spends it, they accumulate and sell it.
l
lappygums
Today, 5:19 PM
Comments
@braticus
So really no different than gold...so increases in etfs doesn't mean nonstop buying of gold either.
J
Jboosted92
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments
@lappygums gold taking a backseat bud
