QQQ Is Getting Overpriced, But It's Still A Hold (Upgrade)

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) has performed extremely well over most timeframes that investors tend to look at. Using Seeking Alpha's convenient charting feature, we can see that it beats the S&P 500 over three, five and 10 year timeframes. So, the QQQ is a big winner in the long term. However, it's also one of the most volatile indexes out there; occasionally, buying it at the highs has resulted in periods of prolonged negative returns.

The most instructive case here would of course be the tech bubble of the late 90s and early 2000s. If you had bought the QQQ at the top in that period, you'd have waited a full 15 years to break even. And unlike with the "15-year breakeven" that investors buying the Dow in 1929 would have experienced, this one was not much improved by factoring in income: the QQQ pays next to nothing in dividends.

What all this means is that, although the QQQ tends to outperform over long timeframes, buying it at its most extreme highs has at times been a severely losing strategy. The NASDAQ's 15-year bear market is right up there with the Dow's 15-year 1929 bear market and Japan's 34-year Nikkei bear market. This means that QQQ is not an asset that you can buy without thinking of the price and/or valuation. Like every other asset on earth, it's a loser if you pay too much for it.

On that note:

At today's prices, the NASDAQ-100 index (the index that QQQ is based on) trades at:

29.15 times earnings.

7.25 times book value.

These multiples are derived from the QQQ's fact sheet and are consistent with the multiples that the Wall Street Journal has on file. It's harder to get other multiples such as price/cash flow and EV/EBIT, but we can look at the multiples for the "Magnificent 7" stocks, which collectively are weighted at 50% of QQQ's portfolio.

Below you will see a table containing the "less known" multiples for the Magnificent 7 stocks:

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Price/cashflow 26 29 16 21.5 14 68.5 63 Price/sales 7.6 12.8 6 2.8 7.3 29 8 EV/EBIT 25 29 20 62 20.5 62 70 Click to enlarge

As you can see, the valuation multiples for the QQQ's top components are high, just like the P/E and price/book multiples for the whole index.

When I last covered the QQQ in June 2023 I rated it a 'sell,' on the grounds that it was getting very pricey. I still have the same basic concern about the fund now. However, since my last article was published, a string of big tech earnings releases came out with much higher earnings growth than I expected. That unexpected development demands a re-rate. Going by multiples alone, the QQQ is certainly overpriced, but big tech has a known tendency to beat earnings estimates, as most of the top QQQ stocks did in Q3. Accordingly, I'm upgrading my QQQ rating to hold. I'll explain that decision in the ensuing paragraphs.

QQQ - The Basic Facts

Before getting into QQQ's components and their performance, I should review the basic facts about the fund itself. Although QQQ very closely tracks the NASDAQ-100, it is not exactly the same thing as the index. For one thing, the fund's MER is 0.2%, which is actually fairly low, but is high enough to result in the fund performing slightly worse than the underlying index. Indeed, if we plot the QQQ and the NASDAQ-100 on the same 10-year chart, we do in fact see the index pulling ever so slightly ahead of the fund, as we would expect.

There are some basic characteristics about a fund that any prospective investor should know. For QQQ, these facts include:

A 0.2% MER.

43.91 million 30-day volume.

101 holdings.

A $0.15 bid-ask spread, which works out to .04%.

A 0.63% yield.

These are all pretty desirable characteristics. A 0.2% MER is low by the standards of all funds, although on the high end for index ETFs. The 43.91 million volume indicates that the fund should have a low bid-ask spread. The $0.15 or 0.04% spread is in fact low, as the volume would predict. The 101 holdings are more than enough to achieve the full statistical benefit of diversification, which maxes out at 25-30 stocks. Finally, the 0.63% yield, though not high, has the potential to grow over time, as QQQ stocks have above average earnings growth.

Top QQQ Components' Earnings Performance

Speaking of earnings growth, it's time to look at the index's earnings performance. As an index ETF, QQQ does not really have quarterly earnings that analysts are trying to forecast, but its top components do. So, we can use those as a guide to how much QQQ is growing its earnings.

First, we can look at Invesco's own numbers below. As you can see, the fund has done 9.9% CAGR in revenue, 12.9% CAGR in EPS and 11.4% CAGR in dividends.

These are all respectable growth rates. And we can use the "Magnificent 7" stocks as a rough guide to EPS growth in the TTM, 3-year and 5-year timeframes.

Apple Microsoft Google Amazon Meta Nvidia TSLA TTM 0.33% 11% 3.3% 72% 7.5% 222% 121% 3 year 23.1% 18.5% 26.3% 4% 8.8% 71% 161% 5 year 15.5% 33.5% 31.3% 17% 11.25% 32% N/A Click to enlarge

These stocks all have good growth, but note that in most cases, the TTM growth is much worse than the three-year and five-year growth. After many decades of compounding, many of the top QQQ stocks are running into the problem of diminishing returns. Warren Buffett likes to say "size is the anchor of performance," by which he means that, as something scales, ever larger raw dollar growth is needed to produce the same percentage growth. With QQQ components now flirting with $3 trillion market caps, it's only to be expected that their earnings growth would slow down over time.

Looking Ahead

Having explored the big QQQ components' historical growth rates, it's time to look at the factors that will drive growth going forward.

First, impacting the big ad-tech companies like Meta and Google, we have the rise of Chinese e-commerce apps like Temu and Shein. The companies behind these apps are spending heavily on advertising, and the majority of it is going to Meta and Google. Those companies are likely to post positive growth in revenue and earnings on a year-over-year basis.

Second, there's last November's record-breaking Black Friday, which brought in 7.5% more sales than the prior year's Black Friday. That will likely give companies like Apple and Amazon a boost to revenue, since they get a lot of orders around the holidays.

Third and finally, there is the sheer scale that many of the top QQQ stocks have reached. This is a less bullish factor than the previous two: when companies get very large they eventually reach diminishing returns, a point where more spend does not translate to more profit. Apple is already doing about $90 billion in quarterly revenue, Tesla (the 'smallest' Magnificent 7 stock by sales) is doing $23.3 billion per quarter. While the prior two factors are clear growth catalysts for several QQQ stocks, the 'scale' factor argues that the revenue impact will not be massive on a percentage basis. For this reason I expect the Top QQQ stocks to grow the top line at 5-10% on average in Q4, consistent with what was seen in Q3.

The Risks to Watch Out For

In a sense, I've already covered the biggest risk facing QQQ investors, which is the possibility of negative returns due to a valuation-driven drawdown. It's mainly because of this risk that I consider QQQ a hold rather than a buy. However, there are other risks to keep in mind as well.

U.S./China tensions. Apple does 95% of its manufacturing in China, and Chinese firms are big customers for chipmakers like NVIDIA. Occasionally, U.S. tariffs have disrupted U.S. firms' ability to do business with China. So, the possibility of future tariffs on China is a major risk for QQQ investors to keep in mind.

The possibility of interest rates rising further. In discounted cash flow models, higher interest rates result in higher fair value estimates for assets. The higher the asset's growth rate, the more severe the hit to fair value. This didn't stop QQQ from rising last year, but there were a lot of non-quantitative factors influencing stock prices in 2023, such as investors not wanting to "miss out" on the AI gold rush. If Q4 earnings disappoint, while interest rates remain at around 5%, then the QQQ will probably decline in price. The good news is that the Fed is now signaling dovishness, with Jay Powell having predicted 75 BPS worth of cuts in 2024. That's a cause for optimism, but you can never discount the possibility of an inflation spike that leads to rate hikes.

Why I'm Rating QQQ a Hold

As a concluding note, I should explain why I consider QQQ a hold rather than a sell. Going by conventional valuation techniques, such as multiples and DCFs, the NASDAQ-100 is indeed overpriced. The thing is that this index is overwhelmingly composed of tech stocks, as well as technologically savvy financials (e.g., credit card companies). Whenever tech is a big part of what a company does, there's the possibility of an upside surprise in earnings brought on by an unexpectedly well-received innovation. As we all saw in 2023, the rise of generative AI was enough to trigger a 50% rally in tech stocks, even though most of them were still posting negative earnings growth at the start of the year. Factoring in non-financial variables like these can justify giving tech stocks a premium that can't be captured in a DCF model. For this reason I consider QQQ a hold rather than a full-on sell. Those who bought the fund at prices lower than today's price are likely not at great risk, although it does seem like there are better places to deploy fresh capital today.