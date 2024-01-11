Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Residential Real Estate Cycle Analytics Suggests REIT Prices Likely Rebound Till 2024 Q3

Adam Vincze profile picture
Adam Vincze
521 Followers

Summary

  • Based on residential real estate analytics, investors may expect a rebound in house prices.
  • REIT space appears to be trading at a meaningful historical discount.
  • Seemingly, Camden Property and Mid-America Apartment offer the greatest value amongst the largest.
  • The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF may be a good investment choice.

Real estate growth chart. 3d illustration

Mohammed Haneefa Nizamudeen

Introduction

As it is well known, house prices skyrocketed in the past 60 years by 270%. Part of that enormous growth is general asset price inflation, however there are other factors impacting house prices too. Obviously, real estate is a rate sensitive

This article was written by

Adam Vincze profile picture
Adam Vincze
521 Followers
Having worked in a BIG 4 firm on audit and traded FX for a London based proprietary firm, I moved to personal wealth management for a multinational European bank. My areas of coverage includes global foreign exchange ,treasury and credit markets, as well as macroeconomics and banking.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About REZ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on REZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
REZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.