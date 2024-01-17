Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Booking Holdings: My #1 Stock Pick For 2024

Jan. 17, 2024 8:24 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stock7 Comments
Steven Cress
SA Quant Strategist

Summary

  • Showcasing five consecutive top-and-bottom-line earnings beats, I’ve selected a market-leading Consumer Discretionary stock for the New Year, with gross bookings of $40B in Q3 2023.
  • Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings and Factor Grades highlight company fundamentals and whether a stock is strong or weak on key investment metrics.
  • In 2024, consider a top Quant-ranked Consumer Discretionary with a diversified portfolio of companies. This stock benefits from strong brand recognition and offers growth, upward analysts’ revisions, and profitability that outpaces its sector.
  • In 2023, I chose SMCI as my top stock pick when it was trading at $81 per share. It has since soared an impressive 294%, trading over $318!

I am Steven Cress, Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha. I manage the quant ratings and factor grades on stocks and ETFs in Seeking Alpha Premium. I also lead Alpha Picks, which selects the two most attractive stocks to buy each month, and also determines when to sell them.

This article was written by

Steven Cress
36.94K Followers

Head of Quantitative Strategies at Seeking Alpha.

Data analysis and interpretation have taken center stage in my career. For my purpose, the interpretation of data is the process of making sense of statistics that have been collected, analyzed, and scored. This skill-set has served as a solid foundation for me to identify trends and make transparent predictions in the course of money management. It has also allowed me to develop user-friendly web-based tools that furnish individuals with the indicators and signals to instantly interpret the strength or weakness of a company's value. Importantly, this expertise has helped me build Wall Street trading desks, launch international hedge funds, and construct a SaaS FinTech investment research company.

Prior to my role at Seeking Alpha as the Head of Quantitative Strategies, I founded a Hedge fund and Asset Management company (Cress Capital Management), I was the Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust, and the majority of my career was at Morgan Stanley running a proprietary trading desk.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Comments (7)

r
ricepb
Today, 9:41 AM
Comments (1)
OK if you own it now, but way too pricey to buy now.
N
Npmijm10
Today, 9:32 AM
Comments (75)
I use booking myself. I’m not a big investor compared to some. Paying that kind of price for one share, NO WAY.
I’ll that that money and buy 100 shares of another fast growing company. That’s just me.
Moats and Monopolies profile picture
Moats and Monopolies
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (688)
Appreciate the article on one of my favourite companies.
TravisD profile picture
TravisD
Today, 9:12 AM
Comments (34)
I own it, and plan to buy more. Thanks for the confirmation bias (data). Have a happy and prosperous new year.
J
JAiello954386
Today, 8:47 AM
Comments (1)
Is this added to your Top Ten for 2024?
V
VEEZAA
Today, 8:40 AM
Comments (2)
Thanks Steve. I've used booking myself many times allthough competitors were also available. So they have a system that works and customers come back for more.

I wonder why recommend Pepsi yesterday in AP service if booking. com has such excellent rating in your quant model?
V
VEEZAA
Today, 9:26 AM
Comments (2)
@VEEZAA Damn. The share price is 3500$!!!??? I cannot afford to buy even one stock.
