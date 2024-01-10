Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Junk Bonds Crushing Long-Term Treasuries

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • Since the bond market peaked in late 2021 just before the Fed embarked on its attempt to tame inflation by hiking rates, it has been painful to be an investor in "risk-free" Treasuries.
  • The most pain has been felt at the long-end of the Treasury curve on notes expiring in 10-20+ years.
  • HYG has also easily outperformed the aggregate bond market ETF (BND), which is down 7.4% over the last two years.

Since the bond market peaked in late 2021 just before the Fed embarked on its attempt to tame inflation by hiking rates, it has been painful to be an investor in "risk-free" Treasuries at nearly all points on the curve.

Bespoke Investment Group
Comments

p
patton21
Yesterday, 7:03 PM
Comments (155)
Would you recommend buying a high yield bond fund now? I have had my eye on WDI but I am not sure if it's the right time to buy?
