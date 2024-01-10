Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marathon Digital: Poised To Ride The Bullish Bitcoin Wave In 2024

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
261 Followers

Summary

  • Marathon Digital's December production report shows record Bitcoin production, hash rate increase, and transaction fee revenue growth.
  • Marathon Digital has a strong cash position and plans for facility and equipment acquisition and expansion.
  • The approval of a Bitcoin ETF and the upcoming halving event present opportunities for Marathon Digital to capitalize on transaction fees and increase its market value.
GPU CPU Cryptocurrency Mining Concept with Circuit Board and a Computer Chip

asbe

I last wrote about Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) on August 9, 2023, when I covered the Q2 earnings result highlights. I was bearish on the stock at that time and maintained a “sell” rating. The stock price fell by ~40% in the

This article was written by

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
261 Followers
Mandela has been a cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader since 2017. He loves coding and writing about cryptocurrencies and crypto investment strategies. He has an in-depth understanding of distributed ledger technology, the Web3 technology stack, and crypto investing. He enjoys researching and analyzing cryptocurrency projects, Web3 trends, and security tokens (digital securities). He is also a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha analyst James Foord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Yesterday, 9:01 PM
Comments (4.09K)
Agree, a very strong buy right now
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MARA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MARA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MARA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.